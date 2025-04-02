Everton are likely to have a bid accepted for Liverpool youngster Ben Doak if they reach £30m in the summer, according to reports.

A report on Monday claimed that the Toffees are prepared to make a ‘sensational raid’ on Merseyside rivals Liverpool for their young winger Doak.

The report added that Everton ‘want a wide man’ and they are ‘ready to jump into the Doak chase’ in a fresh ‘twist’.

The report continued:

‘Moyes is planning a swoop on his old rivals for the winger when he comes up for sale in the summer at about £25m. ‘The Toffees want a wide man and Doak is firmly in their sights – despite the rarity of a cross-city move between the clubs. ‘Moyes is a huge fan of Doak, whose pace and trickery would add something to his hard-working squad. ‘Bournemouth are keen on the teenager as we revealed, while Crystal Palace’s move for him is now in doubt. ‘Liverpool may prefer Doak to go to the Cherries but Everton’s interest will alert the player, who is set to have a major say on his future’.

And now Football Insider insist that Everton have been ‘told’ that a £30m bid for the Scotland international ‘could be accepted’ with Moyes ‘a big admirer’ of the 19-year-old.

Football Insider add: ‘Moyes has kept tabs on his progress at Anfield since Doak came through the ranks at Celtic and made the move to Liverpool.’

Doak has been impressing on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship this season but an injury looks likely to end his season at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro boss Michael Carrick revealed last month: “Ben’s back at Liverpool doing a bit of rehab which is can be quite normal so he’s back with Liverpool and we’ll see how that goes and how long he’ll be out for.

“For now we’ll have to wait and see. It was quite recent, he was doing his rehab and then it came about (that he needed surgery) so it’s unfortunate for all of us but it’s part of the game and he’ll be back stronger and soon enough.”

Doak’s ex-youth coach at Ayr United, Liam Anderson, could tell early on that he “has the potential to go on and be a world-class player”.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Anderson said: “He had so many raw qualities – he was aggressive, fast, powerful but also a good finisher and quality on the ball, all the same attributes you see now.

“At the age of nine, he was the best player in the Ayr Utd academy despite being a year younger than everybody else. He was a nice, good young kid and while it’s so early in his career, I don’t think it’s any shock to see him doing so well.”

Anderson added: “Myself and the other two or three coaches would decide the teams, and were pretty much fighting over who would have Ben!

“You’d definitely be happy if you had Ben in your team because you’d be getting the best player and – not guaranteed goals, but a player of quality who would be the best player on the pitch – even against Rangers and Celtic.

“Even though he was the youngest on the pitch, you’d knew he’d be the best player. He would play as a striker, now he’s a winger these days, you knew if you created chances you would put the ball in the back of the net.”