A Dutch journalist has suggested Liverpool have ‘every reason’ to get rid of Arne Slot as the Reds boss is beginning to sound ‘desperate.’

The Reds are on their worst run of form for 71 years. They have now won two of their last seven games in all competitions, losing the other five.

In the Premier League, they broke a four-game losing streak with a victory over Aston Villa only to lose the next two games 3-0 each, against Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

Pressure is mounting on Slot, not helped by the fact his side were battered 4-1 by PSV Eindhoven in what looked as if it should have been a simpler task.

The Dutch media are losing their patience with the Liverpool manager, with multiple outlets going after him.

Voetbal International journalist Suleyman Ozturk wrote: ‘There is every reason to fire Arne Slot.’

He continued that the words coming out of his mouth are starting to sound ‘desperate’ and he is ‘saying nothing of substance.’

It’s suggested that nothing is changing and instead, it seems the approach of the Dutch boss is ‘having a counterproductive effect.’

De Telegraaf journalist Valentijn Driessen wrote that Slot had ‘pure panic in his eyes’ following the loss to PSV and suggested he might not be long for the Liverpool job.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Liverpool season is ‘write-off’; Arne Slot cannot coach them out of grief

👉 Liverpool draw up three-manager shortlist as Slot project ‘loses emotional and tactical solidity’

👉 ‘What the absolute f**k?’ – Carragher ‘Slot sack’ phone call meltdown captured on camera

However, Jamie Carragher and Dean Jones have both suggested that Slot’s sacking will not be coming.

“Liverpool’s not a sacking club. Liverpool are different from almost every club in European football – the manager is the king, the manager gets time,” Carragher said.

“Liverpool have never sacked a manager who’s won the league. Never in their history. I couldn’t believe at the weekend that people were talking about the manager’s job, when I spoke to Liverpool supporters after losing at home to Nottingham Forest.

“I’ve always been in the camp that you stick with the manager, I’m angry with the players if I’m being totally honest.

“But it does get to a stage with any manager at any club where I always use this word ‘untenable,’ where it feels it can’t go on any longer. I’m not quite there yet personally, in terms of the manager, but I know a lot of supporters will be.”

Insider Jones, meanwhile, stated he has been told that Slot will remain in charge beyond Christmas whatever happens.

READ MORE: Klopp could replace Slot in Liverpool interim role as Euro giants boss the ‘long-term’ target