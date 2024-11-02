Former Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke thinks one possible next destination for Egypt international Mohamed Salah is “entirely possible”.

Salah’s long-term future at Liverpool is in doubt as he has entered the final year of his contract.

It remains to be seen whether he will commit his future to Liverpool beyond the end of this season. Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in the same boat and it’s been reported that the latter is only weeks away from leaving the Premier League giants.

Salah is arguably more likely to stay at Liverpool than Alexander-Arnold, but according to Football Insider, the forward has reportedly demanded a ‘mega-money three-year’ contract.

‘The Merseyside giants are unconcerned by reports that the forward, 32, has already agreed terms with a Saudi club. ‘Liverpool believe Salah’s first choice is to extend beyond his current agreement, which runs until the end of the season. ‘Sources say the record-breaking 32-year-old forward wants “three more years” at the club where he has reached legendary status on the back of his goalscoring exploits. That would take him at Anfield until the summer of 2027, when he will turn 35.’

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has remained coy when asked about Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk of late. However, he has admitted that they “could become a problem”.

“The contract situation could become a problem if the players don’t perform as well as they do at the moment,” Slot said.

“It’s also not sure that if they perform not as good anymore that has anything to do with the contract situation.

“At the moment, all three of them are in a good place, they all perform really, really, really well. There are ongoing discussions between what Virgil said are the people he had to talk with, and that’s not me, as you know. I talk to him about other things. Let’s wait and see.”

Several European giants have been linked with Salah in recent months, but it has also been suggested that he could move to the Saudi Pro League.

Schmadtke – who left Liverpool earlier this year – has explained why a move to the Saudi Pro League is “entirely possible”.

“I don’t know, but it is entirely possible that this will happen,” Schmadtke said.

“The Saudi League is developing every year, due to more money being invested in the competition.

“The Saudi League deals have affected the work of some European clubs, but the matter does not rise to the level of harm, and I welcome working in it if I receive a good offer.”