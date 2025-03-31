Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to reports, Harry Kane would be ‘open’ to leaving Bayern Munich for Liverpool on two conditions as Arne Slot plots a ‘surprise signing’.

England international Kane left Spurs during the 2023 summer transfer window, joining Bayern Munich for around £86m.

Kane decided to leave Tottenham to increase his chances of winning team trophies, and he is well-placed to win the Bundesliga this season with Bayern Munich’s side six points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

The 31-year-old swiftly settled at Bayern Munich and has 101 goal involvements in his 83 appearances in all competitions.

Despite this, Kane has been heavily linked with a potential return to the Premier League in recent months, as it’s emerged that he has a release clause in his contract.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a striker to replace Darwin Nunez this summer and among the clubs reportedly interested in the Bayern Munich standout.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Liverpool have already submitted an ‘offer’ for Kane, which ‘could reach £100m’.

Now, a report in Spain claims Liverpool have ‘entered the agenda for the surprise signing’ of Kane as they are ‘seriously considering’ the striker to ‘replace’ Mohamed Salah, who could become a free agent in the summer.

Slot considers Kane a ‘priority’ and the move is dependent on two conditions.

‘In Munich, the position is clear: Harry Kane is not for sale. He arrived less than two seasons ago, signed a contract until 2027, and is one of the pillars of the project. ‘However, those close to the player aren’t ruling out a new adventure if Bayern undergoes profound changes or if Liverpool presents a sporting and financial offer that’s hard to reject.

‘There are no ongoing negotiations, but the Reds’ interest is real. ‘The signing would be complicated due to the player’s size and cost, but the desire to return to England to finally conquer the Premier League could weigh heavily on the final decision.’

Despite this, Emmanuel Petit has explained why he cannot see Kane returning to the Premier League.

“He left his club, Spurs, to win trophies, and he’ll do that this season,” Petit said.

“Why would he want to return to the Premier League in the summer or the January window – I just don’t see why he would come back, and especially not at Arsenal with the history that he has. He’s having a really good time over there. He’s got a great chance to win the Bundesliga. He’s still involved in the Champions League.

“If he returns to the Premier League, the only reason would be to break Alan Shearer’s goalscoring record. If he joined Manchester United, or if he went back to Tottenham, even Arsenal, there would be no guarantee that he would win silverware.

“He’s virtually guaranteed trophies at Bayern. He’s getting older, the clock is ticking, I suspect that he wants to hoover up as many trophies as he can with Bayern.”