Liverpool are set to back Arne Slot in the summer transfer window as they launch ‘exciting transfer plans’ with five players on their shortlist, according to reports.

The Reds are on course to win the Premier League title in their first season under Slot after the Dutchman replaced legendary Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Liverpool increased their lead to 15 points over second-placed Arsenal over the weekend as they beat Southampton 3-1, while the Gunners drew 1-1 against Manchester United.

Slot’s side were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday night by Paris Saint-Germain on penalties but they have another chance at glory on Sunday when they face Newcastle United in the League Cup final.

Liverpool clearly have faith in Slot and plan on backing the Dutchman in the summer transfer market after spending very little during his first two windows.

Caught Offside claim that Liverpool have ‘identified five top transfer targets to bounce back after Champions League heartache’ with the Reds ‘planning for a big summer in the transfer market’.

Liverpool have unveiled ‘exciting transfer plans’ to ‘majorly strengthen this summer’ as they look to raid Newcastle for Alexander Isak – who most top clubs in Europe are after – Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall.

The report adds:

‘Slot is understood to be a big admirer of Gordon’s style of play and versatility, but there is an acceptance that signing all three of these players is essentially going to be impossible. ‘Newcastle, meanwhile, are also set to hold talks over a new contract with Isak, so it remains to be seen if there’s any realistic hope of signing the in-form Sweden international. ‘In case there’s no hope of signing Isak, Liverpool also have Wolves and Brighton forwards Matheus Cunha and Joao Pedro on their list of transfer targets.’

Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe insists a move to Liverpool or Arsenal “would be great” for Newcastle star Isak in the summer.

Sharpe told BetBrain: “I can’t see Alexander Isak staying at Newcastle. With the season he’s had and the money that he’ll get offered, I think he’ll have to end up leaving the club. It would be nice and sentimental for him to stay for another season after getting that new contract, but if he gets injured next season and doesn’t get the chance to go to an even bigger club than Newcastle this year, he’ll end up regretting it.

“Sometimes these offers from the biggest clubs in the world only come round once in a lifetime, so I think with the season that he’s had, he’s going to have those calibre of clubs looking at him. I don’t think he’ll be able to turn that down.

“I think somewhere like Liverpool or Arsenal would be great for him – he’d score a lot of goals for both of those clubs given how strong and dominant they’ve looked this season. He could possibly be that missing link at Arsenal – I suppose it depends on whether he’d prefer to live in Liverpool or live in London!

“I’m not sure whether the likes of Real Madrid or PSG would be in for him, but I hope he stays in the Premier League because it’s the most exciting league in the world to watch.”

