Real Madrid are ‘100% sure’ Alexander-Arnold deal is done, with Liverpool form irrelevant to trio

Paul Robinson has revealed that Real Madrid are ‘100 per cent sure’ Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed, while form at Liverpool will not influence him, Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool are facing the exits of three of their best players: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah. Indeed, each is out of contract at the end of the season, and it’s not clear which, if any, will pen new deals.

It has been suggested that winning the Premier League in front of fans for the first time – with the last coming during Covid – could be a fitting swan song for the trio, who could all look to leave if that’s achieved.

In Alexander-Arnold’s case, it’s suggested he has already decided to go, with Robinson revealing sources have essentially confirmed the transfer to Real Madrid, while form won’t influence the other pair, either.

“The information I have is: Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to Madrid,” he told Football Insider.

“I spent time in Madrid when we covered the Real Madrid v Man City game, and speaking to sources, they’re convinced Trent signed a pre-contract in January.

“It hasn’t been made public knowledge yet, but the word in Madrid is they are 100 per cent sure that he has signed a deal.

“Out of the three of them, that one looks like it’s a done deal. I don’t think how Liverpool perform between now and the end of the season will have any bearing on the decisions the players make.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Why Liverpool will not get full credit for Premier League title

👉 Liverpool ‘promise’ says everything about Isak transfer as Man Utd make shock stadium move

👉 Van Dijk transfer preference revealed amid Saudi snub as Liverpool line up €60m replacement

Indeed, it looks likely that Liverpool will win the Premier League, given they are 12 points clear of Arsenal in second place. They could go onto form a dynasty under Arne Slot, given the potential success in his first season, but things could change quickly if the stars leave.

It remains to be seen what happens with Van Dijk and Salah, but Alexander-Arnold looks increasingly likely to head to Real with every new report.

READ MORE: Last-gasp Barcelona attempt to snatch Alexander-Arnold fails, with Liverpool man ‘crazy’ for one club