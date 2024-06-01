Liverpool ‘expected’ to ‘open talks soon’ over £60m deal to sign Argentinian midfielder

Liverpool are expected to open talks soon in an attempt to prise Alan Varela away from Porto this summer, according to reports.

There could be big changes at Anfield this summer with Arne Slot arriving to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager after the German brought to an end his nine years at the Premier League club.

Luckily for Slot, Klopp has left Liverpool in a good position with the Reds bringing in Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo to freshen up their midfield following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho last summer.

Central defence is one of their main focuses for the upcoming summer transfer window but now reports in Spain insist they also want to sign another midfielder in Porto’s Varela.

AS journalist Eduardo Burgos wrote on X: ‘Liverpool intensify contacts for Alan Varela, one of the objectives for the summer. His clause is 70M [£60m] and Boca has a % sale of the player. It is expected that they will soon open negotiations with Porto for his transfer. He will go to the Paris Olympic Games with Argentina.’

The depature of Thiago Alcantara has opened up a space in the Reds’ midfield and Gravenberch is determined to get into Slot’s line-up and stay there next season.

“A top club, I hope to play here for years to come,” Gravenberch told Algemeen Dagblad. “And soon a Dutch trainer with Arne Slot. I’ve never spoken to him. Not even during my time as an Ajax player. But he is a trainer who likes attacking football. That should suit me, you would think. We will see.”

Cody Gakpo is another Netherlands international playing at Liverpool and the forward has revealed what he thinks was truly special about the departing Klopp.

Gakpo told De Telegraaf: “If you look at the impact he has had on the club, the fans, the players, many of whom have experienced him for much longer than I have these one and a half years: that has been very valuable to everyone.

“The most important thing I learned from him? That you don’t have to prove anything to anyone but yourself.

“When he really hit me? That is not a specific moment, but it is a gift that he was able to trigger us as players in a different way every time, to give just an extra percentage or one and a half. That was special.”

On Slot, Gakpo added: “I just don’t know yet what he is like as a trainer and I have not spoken to him before. Then I’m not just going to shout something, am I?” he added.

“But I do know that he has always made it very difficult for us at PSV and is known as a very good trainer, of course.

“Eventually there will be a conversation about the situation of each player and what the plans are. If you talk about neat football and high pressure , with the latter being a very big characteristic of us under Jürgen Klopp, then that is also something we are certainly used to.”

