Liverpool ‘expected to win’ race to sign €40m Arsenal target despite ‘new twist’ as PL rivals plot ‘steal’

According to reports, Liverpool are ‘expected’ to beat Arsenal in the race to sign midfielder Andre Trindade from Fluminense.

The Brazilian was heavily linked with Liverpool during the winter transfer window.

The Reds spent around £150m to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch as they overhauled their midfield.

But they did not sign a natural defensive midfielder who could fill the void left by Fabinho following his move to the Saudi Pro League.

Andre would fit the bill but Fluminense were unwilling to let him leave in the summer as they wanted to keep him until the end of this year’s Copa Libertadores.

A January transfer could be on the cards, though. Last month, Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt hinted that he is willing to “talk” with Liverpool and other interested parties in January.

“There is an agreement between us, with the player and representative, that he would stay until the end of the year and they comply fully and with the utmost tranquillity,” Bittencourt told ESPN.

“What they have done is the work as a representative of the athlete that is: all the polling that arrives they communicate to Fluminense.

“In the case of Liverpool, I go even further. Liverpool’s Chief Executive contacted me directly. And I replied to him, ‘My friend, I don’t sell players now and I don’t deliver now.’

“If you want to buy now to take in January we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December and we talk in December.”

Andre – who is reportedly valued at €40m – is also attracting interest from Arsenal and it’s been claimed that they are eager to ‘steal’ him from under Liverpool’s noses.

Football Insider have now named the ‘expected winner’ in the race to buy Andre after a ‘new twist’. The report claims.

Football Insider have now named the 'expected winner' in the race to buy Andre after a 'new twist'.

