Expert reveals when Liverpool will make ‘a formal offer’ for Isak with Newcastle camp ‘split’

Newcastle United are bracing themselves for an offer from Liverpool for Alexander Isak after a deal to sell Luis Diaz edges closer, according to reports.

The Reds have made major strides in the summer transfer market already with the arrivals of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool are seemingly now concentrating on moving some players on before dipping back into the transfer market once again.

The sale of Diaz edged closer on Sunday evening with the Premier League champions and Bayern Munich agreeing a fee, which is likely to help Liverpool put in a bid for Newcastle striker Isak.

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs brought the latest on Sunday, he said: ‘Full agreement now in place for the sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich. Fee is €75m. Permission to travel granted and Diaz will leave the club’s Asia tour. He is currently in Tokyo, but expected to travel in next 24 hours.

‘Liverpool only accepted the offer after securing what the club considers to be full market value for Diaz. Diaz and his representatives pushed for the move. Liverpool paid Porto €45m plus add‑ons, with only €4m triggered, bringing his total cost to €49m.

‘No sell-on to Porto. Diaz first signalled a wish to leave in the summer of 2024, but Liverpool held firm then before reluctantly allowing him to leave now. Understand two separate attempts to agree a contract extension failed due to a gulf in terms.

‘Liverpool believe Diaz’s departure still leaves them with plenty of attacking depth. Diaz sale means Liverpool have passed £190 million in player sales, inclusive of add-ons, since Richard Hughes became Sporting Director.’

Diaz’s sale along with Darwin Nunez’s expected exit ‘opens the door’ for another attacker at Anfield but Jacobs insisted that Liverpool will not bid ‘blindly’.

Jacobs added on X: ‘Liverpool remain intent to sign Alexsander Isak this summer even after Hugo Ekitike’s arrival. Luis Diaz’s exit, coupled with a likely Darwin Nunez departure, opens the door for another attacker despite confidence in the current options.

‘However, there are no plans to bid ‘blindly’. Liverpool will only make a formal offer for Isak if given encouragement from Newcastle. Liverpool waiting to understand if Newcastle are now willing sellers, due to Isak pushing for an exit, before tabling any offer. Should they make one, it will be with confidence and not simply a speculative bid.’

And now Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope, who is out in Singapore with the Newcastle squad, insists that the Magpies are expecting ‘a formal offer’ from Liverpool for Isak ‘this week’.

Hope adds: ‘They must choose between negotiating and extracting maximum value for the player, or refuse all offers and tell Isak he is staying. Even within the camp here in Singapore, opinion is split as to which approach is best for the club.

‘The message from above remains that they want to keep their best players, but Isak making it clear he wants to go could force the owners into making a business decision, especially if Liverpool’s offer approaches £150million.’