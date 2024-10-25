A Liverpool expert has responded to reports linking summer signing Federico Chiesa with a move elsewhere in January amid interest from three clubs.

The Italy international joined Liverpool from Serie A giants Juventus during the summer transfer window. They paid around £10m plus add-ons to sign the winger.

In recent years, Chiesa has been hampered by injuries and he was deemed surplus to requirements at Juventus in the summer.

The 27-year-old was one of the standout performers at Euro 2020 as Italy won the tournament, but he needed a fresh start and he has the potential to be a valuable squad player for Liverpool.

However, Chiesa has endured a difficult start to the 2024/25 season as he has only made three appearances.

Before Liverpool’s 1-0 win against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night, head coach Arne Slot explained why he “feels sorry” for Chiesa.

“He missed a complete pre-season, I said this many times, and going to a league where the intensity might even be higher than the Italian league” said Slot before Wednesday’s win in Germany,” Slot said before Liverpool’s match against RB Leipzig.

“We just faced the two Italian teams so I can say this now. So that makes it difficult for him to make the step towards the intensity levels the rest of the team is at at the moment.

“That has not so much to do with the Italian league or the Premier League, that has more to do with him missing a complete pre-season and that is so difficult for every player – when the games are constantly there – to build them up towards the levels we are at.

“So, difficult to say, but it’s a big disappointment for him that he is going in and out of the training sessions all the time. I feel sorry for him.”

Chiesa’s difficult start to the new season has fuelled reports linking the forward with an exit in January. A report in Spain claims Liverpool are ‘looking to loan’ him and three teams are interested.

‘Liverpool are considering the option of loaning Chiesa to a Serie A club during the January transfer window to regain his confidence and game time. AC Milan, Inter Milan and Roma are reportedly the main clubs interested in signing the Italian winger.’

Liverpool reporter David Lynch has explained why he would be “amazed” if Chiesa heads out on loan in January.

“I’d be amazed if Chiesa goes anywhere on loan,” Lynch said.

“Slot admitted that he’s struggling to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League and they kind of wish he’d had a pre-season with them.

“But again, the idea that you’d somehow get him ready for the intensity of English football by sending him back on-loan to Italy doesn’t kind of make sense to me. So, I can’t see anything happening on that.”

He added: “I spoke to someone earlier this week actually about Chiesa and it kind of seems like he’s not too far away.

“It’s just he keeps getting these niggles in training and it’s causing him issues, but they seem kind of optimistic on it.”