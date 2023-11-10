Liverpool had ‘explicit permission’ to sign £55m City star; ‘clause’ revealed as PL giants tried ‘seduction’

According to reports, Liverpool were given ‘explicit permission’ to sign Belgium international Jeremy Doku before he joined Manchester City.

The 21-year-old had spells at Anderlecht and Rennes earlier in his career before he was signed by Man City in the summer for a fee worth around £55m.

Doku has often flattered to deceive when playing at club level but he has been electric at international level for Belgium.

The winger’s form for Belgium fuelled talk linking him with a move to Liverpool. It felt like it was only a matter of time before he headed to Anfield but Man City managed to sign him ahead of their Premier League rivals.

Man City’s huge win over Bournemouth over the weekend moved them to the top of the table. Doku produced a stunning performance in this 6-1 victory as he grabbed a goal and four assists.

A report from Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws (via Sport Witness) claims Liverpool were setting themselves up to sign Doku while he was making an impact for Anderlecht.

It is claimed that Liverpool were even given ‘explicit permission to negotiate’ and sign him from Anderlecht as his performances attracted ‘scouts from top European clubs’.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Ajax and PSV are listed as the clubs who were ‘trying to seduce’ the attacker, who could have joined Liverpool in January 2018.

Regarding Liverpool’s interest in Doku, the report adds: ‘A loan deal for Lazar Markovic even ‘explicitly’ included a clause about Doku, with the Reds ‘rolling out’ their plans to the player, including their sporting project, a house, a school and a nice contract to go alongside it all.

‘A tour of Anfield and the club’s training facilities even saw the club bring out the ‘big guns’, in this case Jurgen Klopp, Simon Mignolet and Sadio Mane, to convince the player.’

After City’s 6-1 win over Bournemouth, Guardiola admitted Man City have been “surprised” by Doku this season.

“It was not the first time this season,” Guardiola said. “All the games he has played here he has been fantastic. He has surprised all of us.

“He is a great footballer. He reads every action exactly as he has to do.

“Of course (there is) his quality up close to the box – we always talk about that – but it is difficult to find a player today with the ability to dribble in small spaces.

“He’s one of the fastest players in five metres. It’s incredible how he can change the rhythm in five metres but when he is not able to dribble he is able to take good decisions and I’m impressed with that. That’s why he’s a great footballer.

“I think he’s happy and hopefully he can be here for many, many years.”

