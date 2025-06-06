Liverpool ‘explore’ cut-price transfer for Newcastle, Chelsea target as ‘preference’ is revealed

Liverpool could sign Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae this summer in a cut-price deal amid competition from Newcastle United and Chelsea, according to reports.

The Reds have flown out of the blocks in the summer transfer window with Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes getting ahead of the competition this summer.

Liverpool had known for a long time that they would be finishing in the top five of the Premier League and definitely qualifying for the riches of the Champions League, giving them extra time to lay the groundwork for top deals.

And it seems to have paid off with Jeremie Frimpong already completing a move to Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5m, as the Reds’ replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has joined La Liga side Real Madrid.

Frimpong’s former Leverkusen team-mate, Florian Wirtz, is the Reds’ marquee target for the summer with Liverpool still in negotiations over a fee after being knocked back twice.

But Wirtz is expected to sign, along with Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez with the Hungary international agreeing personal terms already as Liverpool close in on a deal over a transfer fee.

Centre-back is another area of the side that Liverpool are looking to strengthen with Slot wanting better back-up if Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate get injured or suspended next season.

Bayern Munich centre-back Kim has been on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs since his days at Napoli but the South Korean could now be on the move again this summer.

Manchester United were credited with the main interest in Kim in 2023 before the South Korea international completed a €58m move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, to become the most expensive Asian footballer in history.

And now Caught Offside claims that Liverpool ‘are one of the clubs exploring a potential transfer move’ with a ‘growing feeling among sources close to the situation is that the South Korea international will be allowed to leave’ Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old started 42 matches in all competitions for the Bavarians in the season just gone but Bayern’s asking price has ‘dropped from around €50m to more like €35m, while the player himself is also keen to move on’.

Kim’s ‘preference’ is to move to the Premier League with Newcastle United and Chelsea joining Liverpool in being interested in the centre-back.

The Reds are ‘considering’ a transfer move, Newcastle ‘have held some initial talks’, while Caught Offside add that Chelsea ‘could also be one to watch’.