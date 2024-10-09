Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are not in negotiations with Mohammed Kudus or Karim Adeyemi amidst uncertainty over the future of Mohamed Salah.

Salah is out of contract at the end of the season and could leave Liverpool on a free transfer after eight years at the club.

The Egyptian has been ridiculously successful at Anfield, scoring 217 goals and making 94 assists in 359 appearances.

His record in front of goal has been backed up by trophies as well, winning eight pieces of silverware under Jurgen Klopp.

Losing Salah for nothing would be a huge blow and it is unclear whether or not the Reds are working on extending his contract.

As well as the 32-year-old, Arne Slot’s side are sweating over the futures of club captain Virgil van Dijk and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contracts also expire in 2025.

Well, we say they are sweating but they actually seem weirdly relaxed about the whole thing. In case the club’s hierarchy are not aware, these guys can negotiate pre-contracts with foreign clubs from January 1.

Salah will leave a huge void should he leave Liverpool at the end of the season and transfer expert Romano says it is normal to see the Premier League giants linked with several right-sided forwards amidst the ex-Chelsea man’s uncertain future.

Romano has addressed rumours linking Borussia Dortmund’s Adeyemi and West Ham’s Kudus with a summer transfer to Anfield, noting that the Reds are not in negotiations to sign either player at this moment in time.

“With the Salah situation being what it is, we’re unsurprisingly seeing a lot of Liverpool transfer rumours about new wingers,” the Italian journalist told CaughtOffside.

“It’s true that they are watching several players, but I don’t have any concrete updates yet on specific targets, despite the links with Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus.

“Juventus wanted Adeyemi last summer, but since that moment when Karim decided to stay at Dortmund, nothing concrete happened.

“We’ll see what happens in the future, but for now I think it’s too early to be talking about him and Liverpool.

“Similarly, with Kudus and Liverpool there is currently nothing concrete to report.

“There will be 100 links per day on Liverpool with Salah out of contract but Liverpool are not in discussions or planning any move yet, it’s just a moment where they explore the market and still talk to Salah about the contract.

“So nothing really concrete on Kudus now, it’s not an October/November topic for sure.”

Liverpool are top of the Premier League after seven games, starting the season very well under new head coach Slot, who replaced club legend Klopp in the summer.

They have also won two out of two in the Champions League, overcoming Serie A sides AC Milan and Bologna.

The Reds’ fixture list post-international break is extremely difficult, with in-form Chelsea coming to Anfield on Sunday, October 20.

The Blues come to town before three away games at RB Leipzig, Arsenal and Brighton. Eek.