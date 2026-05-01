Bradley Barcola has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Three trusted sources have confirmed which ‘world class’ winger Liverpool want to sign if they fail to land Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

Diomande has emerged as Liverpool’s No 1 target on the wings, with the 19-year-old Ivorian identified as the perfect replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Diomande is open to leaving after just a single season in Leipzig, and the Bundesliga side will cash in if their sky high valuation is met.

A €100m / £87m price tag has been touted, though recent reports out of Germany have stressed Leipzig now believe they can demand even more.

Whether Liverpool bite the bullet and pay full price remains to be seen. If they baulk at those sums, a trio of top reporters have pointed in the direction of Paris.

If unable to sign Diomande, the expectation is Liverpool will go all in for PSG winger, Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool want to sign Bradley Barcola

Liverpool’s interest in Barcola was first revealed last summer at a time when they were still pushing to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle.

Had Newcastle denied the Reds, Liverpool would not have signed a different striker having already landed Hugo Ekitike, and would instead have attempted to land Barcola from PSG.

Reporting at that time, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Liverpool consider Bradley Barcola as world class player but no bid or talks at this stage, focus remains on Isak now.”

Obviously, Liverpool eventually convinced Newcastle to sell and the need to move for Barcola vanished.

But with Salah now leaving Liverpool earlier than anticipated, a high calibre new winger is required and Barcola is once again coming under the microscope.

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Firstly, The Times’ Paul Joyce – probably the No 1 source on all things Liverpool, wrote: “RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is among a number of wide players that have been assessed and the list is likely to include Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola also.”

That update came around the same time as Matteo Morreto – who works closely with Fabrizio Romano – confirmed Liverpool are looking at Barcola when reporting for Marca.

Morreto explained: “As for the attack, after deeming the signing of [Michael] Olise ‘impossible’, the Reds are now focusing their efforts on Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig) or Barcola (PSG) to bolster a winger position they consider vital for next season.”

Why Bradley Barcola transfer is likelier than you’d think

Barcola, 23, is expected to command a hefty transfer fee of around €100m if PSG are to give the green light to a sale.

The right-footer joined PSG from Lyon in 2023 and since arriving, has returned figures of 38 goals and 37 assists in 143 appearances.

He’s been capped 18 times for France, and the obvious question at this point to ask is why would PSG sell, even if Liverpool break the bank with a €100m bid?

The issue for Barcola in Paris is that despite his immense talents, he’s rarely a regular starter.

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Manager Luis Enrique already boasts one of the most fearsome front threes in the form of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue, and Ballon d’Or winner, Ousmane Dembele.

It’s a front three that has already fired PSG to a Champions League title and may well do so again this season.

Naturally, Barcola does get his fair share of starts when one of that trio is unavailable, but when all are fit, he’s generally on the bench.

For the second leg of PSG’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Liverpool, and for the first leg of the semi-final clash against Bayern Munich, Barcola was among the substitutes, for example.

If brought to Anfield, Barcola would be a guaranteed starter as he approaches the prime years of his career.