Liverpool ‘extremely keen’ on £67.4m PSG star as report reveals Man Utd ‘veto’ ahead of 2025 transfer

Liverpool were ‘extremely keen’ on signing Xavi Simons this summer with the Dutchman setting his sights on a move to the Premier League in 2025.

The Reds had a quiet summer, landing Federico Chiesa from Juventus while also agreeing a deal in principle with Valencia to bring Giorgi Mamardashvili to Anfield in 2025.

Their top target was Martin Zubimendi but having triggered his £51m Liverpool then failed to persuade the 25-year-old to leave his boyhood club.

They may well have more luck in January if a new report in Spain is anything to go by, and they will also presumably be keeping an eye on Simons having already shown interest in the Netherlands playmaker.

Simons has played just 11 senior games for PSG but was hugely impressive on loan at RB Leipzig last season and returned to the Bundesliga giants this term despite widespread interest in his services from other clubs this summer.

Bild journalist Yvonne Gabriel has now revealed that Simons wants a move to the Premier League, with PSG ready to sell the playmaker next year, and expects Liverpool to be in the running for the 21-year-old having been “extremely keen” in the summer.

Gabriel told the FC Bayern Insider podcast: “PSG would like to sell him next year, but Xavi sees himself at an even bigger club.

“His price tag, which is already rumored to be over €80m (£67.4m, $89.4m), is utopian for Leipzig. With sums like that, however, the Premier League naturally comes into play, Xavi’s dream destination, as they say, that’s why he took on a new advisor a year ago, the Englishman Darren Dyne.

“It’s fair to say that the whole league has long had Xavi on its radar. Liverpool were also extremely keen on him this summer, there is a good connection to coach Arne Slot.”

Gabriel has also spoken out on PSG’s decision to allow Simons to remain at Leipzig for another year after he got 10 goals and 15 assists across 43 appearances last term.

“At RB Leipzig they are naturally overjoyed that Xavi Simons is staying a year longer. The boss’ great hope is that his brutal mentality will be transferred to the entire team and at best lead them to titles,” Gabriel said earlier this month.

“Either way, it is already clear that the chances of Xavi staying at Leipzig beyond this season are very, very slim.”

As well as Liverpool, Gabriel claims Man Utd looked at Simons over the summer, while he could also be an option for Manchester City if Kevin De Bruyne leaves.

“Xavi vetoed the offer [from Manchester United] and was determined to go to Leipzig where he saw better development opportunities

“Of course, Man City, where Kevin de Bruyne’s contract expires in 2025, must also be on his radar.”