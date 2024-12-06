Liverpool are reportedly considering raiding FC Barcelona for a centre-midfielder to replace Ryan Gravenberch, who is being linked with Real Madrid.

The Premier League giants paid around £34m to sign the Netherlands international from Bayern Munich during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Liverpool initially targeted Gravenberch before he joined Bayern Munich and he became available after dropping in the pecking order at the Bundesliga giants.

The 22-year-old also struggled to make a big impact for Liverpool last season as he was in and out of the team during Jurgen Klopp’s farewell campaign.

Liverpool’s failure to sign No.1 target Martin Zubimendi has been a blessing in disguise for Gravenberch, who has become a key player under Arne Slot.

The Dutchman’s role has changed under Slot as Liverpool’s new head coach has used him in a deeper position. He has flourished this season and has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League.

READ: Big Weekend: Everton v Liverpool, Tottenham, Amorim, Leno, Baggies v Blades, Serie A title fight



Gravenberch’s impressive form has not gone unnoticed as he is reportedly on Real Madrid’s radar. A report earlier this week claimed that have ‘increasing interest’ in the centre-midfielder.

It would be a blow for Liverpool if they lose Gravenberch and a report in Spain claims they ‘consider him indispensable and will not allow him to leave mid-season’.

Despite this, Real Madrid are ‘determined’ to sign Gravenberch, who ‘could leave’ the Premier League giants. It is also noted that the English side are ‘eyeing’ Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong as an ‘ideal replacement’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool pair ‘to sign new contracts’ but team-mate ‘remains 50-50’ with one ‘concern’ revealed

👉 Lineker shocked as Liverpool star names better manager than Klopp, Slot – ‘He’s a crazy guy’

👉 Carragher snubs Salah as ‘complacent’ Liverpool star tops list of contract priorities

The report claims.

‘Ryan Gravenberch is at the centre of a possible move that could shake up the winter market. ‘The Dutch midfielder, a key piece in Liverpool’s scheme, has sparked the interest of Real Madrid, a club determined to sign the young talent. ‘If this operation goes through, it would not only represent a luxury reinforcement for the whites, but it could also generate a domino effect that would involve Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona star and target of the Reds to cover the possible departure of his compatriot.’

Gravenberch is likely to start on Saturday afternoon as Liverpool face Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park. Ahead of this game, Slot has told his side to be “aggressive in a smart way”.

“It is going to be special for everyone. For all the fans, players and the managers involved. To be part of the game is already special but it being the last one at Goodison makes it even more special.

“It’s only a nice experience if the result goes your way. That is what we are working on the most. I never speak about three points before the game and especially not if you face a side like Everton that have been keeping clean sheets.

“We know we have to be ready against a tough team. The fans will be loud. We have to be prepared for everything in this game.

“You need to be aggressive in a smart way. Last season, because I’ve re-watched the game, we were very aggressive when we went out there. I was surprised after 30 minutes because Liverpool had the ball the most but they had committed more fouls.

“Everton are a big threat in set pieces. Unnecessary free kicks are not smart for us. We want to be aggressive but in a concentrated and smart way.”