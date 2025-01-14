Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season

Liverpool could revisit an old transfer target if Trent Alexander-Arnold is to depart at the end of his current contract, according to reports.

With less than six months to go before the right-back can leave for nothing, his future looks continually uncertain and Arne Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy may have to begin planning for life after Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid looks set to be the most likely destination for the 26-year-old and it would leave Slot with just Conor Bradley as the squad’s only natural right-back.

If he does depart, it could open the door for a top-class replacement – and the latest claims from Sky Sports Switzerland reporter Sacha Tavolieri suggest it could be a player with a wealth of experience who arrives to take his place.

Tavolieri has claimed that Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich is of interest to Liverpool. Similarly, he is also in an emerging contract situation given his deal also expires at the end of this season. He has struggled to agree on a contract extension over the past year and his future could lie in England.

The reporter has claimed that Liverpool is ‘currently in direct contact with his representatives’ and that Kimmich would be someone who would ‘reassure Liverpool’s American shareholders’.

Kimmich, 29, has been regarded as one of the best multi-positional players of the past decade, producing quality showings at both right-back and defensive midfield. Currently, he boasts 415 appearances for the German club, notching an impressive 110 assists and 43 goals across that time.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool have a ‘cow in ice’ up front as Elon Musk to rename Anfield after replacing idle FSG

👉 Liverpool ‘reject first offer’ with ‘deal’ tipped to be done for Klopp’s ‘handpicked’ signing at ‘£75m’

👉 Salah negotiates with Euro giant ‘behind Liverpool’s back’ as second Reds star eyed as Neymar replacement

He’s experienced considerable success across his time at the club, managing eight league titles, three German Cups, one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and six German Super Cups.

Over the past few years, Kimmich’s name had been mentioned for a potential move, especially when Jurgen Klopp was at the helm. After nearly a decade at the Allianz Arena, it could be time for a change.

One slight caveat is that he has not featured at right-back this season under Kompany thus far. In fact, he has rarely featured in that role in the past five years. The last time he was utilised as an outright full-back for an entire season was in the 2018/19 campaign.

Since then, he’s been predominately utilised in midfield. Speaking in the summer, shortly after Kompany came into the role, he revealed he would be happy to play wherever he was required, opening the door for a potential return to the position should Liverpool confirm their interest.

“So far, I have only played and trained in central midfield. I believe that is the initial plan. In general, he (Kompany) knows, I know, we all know, that I can play both positions. Where I end up playing is up to the coach.” He told Sky Germany in August.

Former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann hailed Kimmich as ‘world-class‘ back in 2022, and given the level of performance shown across his career – and across two positions – he may not be wrong.

His trophy cabinet is extremely impressive and his quality on the pitch would surely translate well into Liverpool’s style of play should a sensational move be completed.