Liverpool have ramped up their quest to bring Yan Diomande to Anfield, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing that the Premier League club have been scouting the winger regularly.

Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, and the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are already looking at players who could replace the Egyptian winger at Anfield.

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande is Liverpool’s top target to replace Salah, according to TEAMtalk.

Leipzig want €100m (£87m) for the Ivory Coast international winger, which Liverpool are said to be willing to pay.

However, the German club want to keep the 19-year-old and hope to tie him down to a new contract with a release clause, according to the same publication.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now backed that claim, adding that Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have been “calling” for the teenager.

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Romano said about Diomande on his YouTube channel: “Paris Saint-Germain are interested, Bayern are interested, and also Liverpool remain keen on the player.

The Italian journalist has also noted that the winger has not made a decision on his future and could leave Leipzig this summer instead of signing a new contract with his club, Leipzig.

Liverpool determined to sign Yan Diomande

“For Yan Diomande, several clubs are there, several clubs are calling.

“Diomande has a new agency since January, Roc Nation, and Leipzig are discussing the possibility to keep the player for one more season, extend his contract and include a release clause to sell the player in 2027.

“But it is Diomande deciding, also, based on the proposals arriving this summer.

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“Liverpool keep tracking the player. Liverpool have been in attendance with their scouts over the recent games, in the last two games of Red Bull Leipzig to follow Yan Diomande.

“And Liverpool appreciate the player. They know they are not alone.

“From Premier League, from Bayern, from Paris Saint-Germain, there are several clubs interested.

“But, Yan Diomande, for sure, is going to be an interesting case to follow in this summer transfer window, waiting first of all to understand if he decides to accept new contract from Leipzig, higher salary, release clause, leaving in 2027 or 2028, or if he wants to leave immediately.”

Former Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff recently said about Diomande: “I’m a member of the supervisory board, not the sporting director.

“But I can say this: if I were the sporting director, I wouldn’t sell this young player, who hasn’t even completed a full season with us yet, regardless of the asking price.

“I believe he’s a player who will continue to develop, because he’s still very young and could certainly become more expensive.”

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