Liverpool face push from AC Milan to land elite forward who wants ‘extraordinary pay rise’

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz reportedly wants an ‘extraordinary pay rise’ to stay at the club, and the Reds face danger from AC Milan, who want to sign him.

Diaz has been in solid form this season. He has nine goals – including a Champions League hat-trick – and three assists in all competitions.

As a result of his large influence this term, the Colombian wants to see that reflected in his pay.

Indeed, Anfield Watch reports he is now ‘looking to get an extraordinary pay rise’ in what is described as ‘attempts to leave the club’.

Said to currently earn around £55k per week, Diaz apparently wants to earn over £125k. It is believed he will demand that from Liverpool, and if they can’t offer it, the forward has suitors elsewhere.

The report states that AC Milan are interested in gaining his services, as he’s seen as the perfect replacement for Rafael Leao, who could leave the club amid interest from some big sides.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Liverpool told ‘exciting’ Man Utd target should ‘replace’ Robertson as ‘exceptional’ star ‘wants to leave’

👉 Slot ‘makes a splash’ as Liverpool send ‘record offer’ to ‘take’ star away from Real Madrid, Barcelona

👉 Arne Slot says Liverpool star ‘wasn’t of the standard’ vs Girona; makes bizarre Chiesa claim

However, at the moment, they can’t afford Diaz’s huge wage demands. It is not clear what sort of wage they would be able to pay, but they know they can’t match the ‘excessive salary demands’ at this point in time.

Diaz might yet be paid what he wants from Liverpool, but if not, a move to another big club could be opened up, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain both linked with his capture in recent months.

Given his form, it would be safe to assume that the Reds want to keep him – especially as they could lose Mohamed Salah – and are therefore likely to give Diaz what he wants.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘set’ Trent’s January ‘exit price’ as Real Madrid target drops ‘incredible’ Slot verdict