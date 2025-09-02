Liverpool face Real Madrid, Barcelona problem as Glasner ‘threatened to quit’ over Guehi sale

Marc Guehi is the subject of interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Liverpool will face competition to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi from Real Madrid and Barcelona in January, according to reports.

The Reds had a very successful summer transfer window with the signing of Alexander Isak the icing on the cake as a £125m transfer was confirmed late on deadline day.

If Isak was the icing, then Guehi would have been the cherry on top, but The Athletic‘s David Ornstein broke the news around 45 minutes after the deadline had passed, that the England international was ‘set to stay’ at Crystal Palace.

Ornstein added more detail: ‘The England international, 25, completed at least part of a medical after a fee of £35million was agreed between the clubs. Personal terms on a five-year contract to 2030 were also in place.

‘Head coach Oliver Glasner has been vocally opposed to Guehi’s sale this summer and has been resolute that his captain could not be allowed to leave unless an appropriate replacement was found.’

While transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano also reacted to the Liverpool tranfer collapse: ‘BREAKING: Marc Guehi-Liverpool deal has COLLAPSED.

‘Despite medical done and deal sheet submitted, Crystal Palace don’t approve the move following Igor deal off. Guehi stays at #CPFC.’

The Daily Mirror now claims that Crystal Palace boss Glasner ‘won his transfer battle with CEO Steve Parish’ over Guehi after making it clear that he wanted the centre-back to stay at Selhurst Park.

Glasner went as far as ‘threatening to quit’ if Guehi was sold to Liverpool and the newspaper insist that Parish was ‘outplayed’ by the Crystal Palace head coach.

The Mirror added: ‘But despite everything being agreed between all parties and even a deal sheet being handed in to the Premier League shortly before Monday’s 7pm deadline – giving until 9pm for the move to be fully ratified – Palace chief Parish pulled the plug, having been outplayed by his head coach.’

The report continued: ‘On Monday afternoon, Glasner spoke to Guehi, who has been a model professional throughout, and outlined his desire to keep him for the season. Guehi understood, wanted to leave but again insisted he wouldn’t kick up a fuss, knowing Liverpool will still be there in January, at a reduced rate, or next summer when he’s a free agent.’

However, The Sun reckons that Liverpool could have a tougher time luring Guehi to Anfield in the January transfer window ‘with Real Madrid and Barcelona interested’.

After Palace’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa over the weekend, in which he scored, Guehi explained how he dealt with the speculation, he said: “I can’t say I like the limelight too much.

“A lot of cameras in my face all the time and constantly talking about me. I’m glad I’ve got a good club, good teammates around me.

“When you focus on what’s important, the football, it makes it a lot easier. Glad my family could be there to help me, and the staff, and everyone at Palace, so, yeah it’s good.”

