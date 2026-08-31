Liverpool facing humiliation as Mac Allister reaches decision on joining Man City

Alexis Mac Allister has been ‘offered’ to Manchester City and the Argentine has reached a decision on whether to move, while the stance Liverpool have adopted on the player leaves them open to another humbling.

Man City broke the record for the most expensive midfielder transfer ever earlier this summer when paying £116m for Elliot Anderson.

Ayyoub Bouaddi has also joined for massive money, but with Rodri, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders and Bernardo Silva all departing, another big name is required.

The top target is Enzo Fernandez who is more than willing to reunite with former boss Enzo Maresca at the Etihad.

Chelsea are open to selling, though two conditions must be met – City bid £120m and Chelsea sign a worthy replacement. Monaco’s Lamine Camara is being actively pursued.

But if Fernandez doesn’t wind up in the blue half of Manchester, a viable alternative who has already been offered to Man City is Mac Allister.

Reporting on his YouTube channel a few days ago, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, explained: “Many questions tonight on Alexis Mac Allister as an option for Manchester City.

“The reality is that some intermediaries offered Manchester City the possibility to consider a move for Mac Allister.

“It was suggested by intermediaries as a potential move for Manchester City, rather than there being an official bid or something like that, as an alternative [to Enzo Fernandez].”

But according to Mac Allister’s own father, Carlos Mac Allister, Alexis has no desire to leave Liverpool.

Mac Allister stays, but Liverpool playing with fire on contract

In quotes carried by Romano on X, Carlos said of his son: “Alexis is not thinking of leaving Liverpool. He wants to stay at the club.

“Liverpool has not started talks to renew the Alexis contract, but the player’s desire is to continue in the club.”

While Mac Allister remaining loyal to Liverpool is unquestionably positive news for the Reds, the fact they’re letting his contract situation drift leaves them open to yet another transfer disasterclass.

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Liverpool have all too frequently let big-name players go for nothing in recent years. Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah were the latest to leave without the club generating a fee.

Mac Allister’s current contract expires in 2028 and now has less than two years remaining.

As Carlos stated, no discussions around forging an extension have taken place. Liverpool fans will be praying their club aren’t sleepwalking into another mismanaged exit.