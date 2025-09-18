Liverpool fan seen ‘spitting’ slams ‘coward’ Simeone and his staff; makes his own ‘spit’ claim

It has been alleged that a Liverpool fan was seen ‘spitting’ during an incident that left Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone fuming as the Reds won 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Reds took an early two-goal lead with Andy Robertson, who deflected a Mohamed Salah free-kick into the net, and the Egyptian both scored inside the first six minutes of the match.

Marcos Llorente scored on the stroke of half-time to get Atletico Madrid back on level terms before he struck a volley into the Liverpool net on 81 minutes to send Simeone and his bench into raptures.

But there was still time for Virgil van Dijk to nod home a Dominik Szoboszlai header to give Liverpool all three points in their first match of the Champions League league phase.

Simeone reacted to one fan in the crowd after Van Dijk’s goal with the Atletico Madrid manager sent off after stewards had to move him away a couple of times.

The Atletico Madrid boss, who got some disgusting abuse off the fan, said after the game: “Let’s talk about what refers to me. We are in a place where we don’t have a right to reply or react, do we? It’s never very good when we react as managers, is it? We are the people on the stage out there and need to behave well.

“But if there are comments against racism or insults, we can get angry and fight back as well. Managers, from the place that we are, get insulted all of the game.

“When they scored the third goal, he turned around and insulted me, when I turned around, I am a person and I’m human.

“I’m not going to get into the exact nature of the insults. I don’t want to get involved with that, I don’t want that discussion. I have got to stay in my place.

“I know what went on behind the manager’s bench. I can’t solve society’s problems in one press conference. I’ve got to live with it.”

Simeone also urged Liverpool to take action against the individual and insisted “there will be consequences” for the Reds supporter.

When asked about his conversation with the referee, Simeone responded: “He told me he understood, but I hope Liverpool can improve and if they identify who did that, there will be consequences.

“There have been insults all game and then there was a gesture, but well, the one who has to stay calm is me and put up with everything, insults, gestures, because you’re in a position where it’s your turn.”

One fan on X posted a video of the fan telling Simeone to ‘f**k off’ while making rude gestures with his hands and claimed: ‘The brute who spent the entire match insulting (and spitting, as seen at the end) at @Simeone.’

El energúmeno que se pasó todo el partido insultando (y escupiendo como se ve al final) a @Simeone https://t.co/u8seYcgfex pic.twitter.com/kw62fYa3Eg — Javi Trulli (@Trulli__UB) September 17, 2025

Responding to the incident and Simeone’s remarks, the Liverpool fan, who is named Jonny Poulter on X, posted a video saying: “Something I want to get off my chest here with regards to what happened last night with Simeone. I think he’s a bit of coward.

“When he went in and did his press conference after the game, the Spanish has asked him what was said, if it was racist, if it was regarding the Falklands War and all this rubbish, right?

“There was nothing racist said by me or anyone else, there was no mention of the Falklands War by me or anyone else. But the fact that he was asked it and didn’t answer the question and just got up and walked out has left it open for speculation for the world.

“I’ve had messages on every platform, I don’t know how many, asking ‘what did you say, what did you say?’

“I never said anything apart from ‘ayyy f**k off’ [makes offensive gesture with one finger], as you do – but that’s what he did to us when they scored the equaliser.

“His assistant manager giving it ‘ayyy’ in front of us and obviously he was getting called a ‘sh*thouse’ and whatever else. And his assistant manager who came over a spat at me…yeah…yeah.”