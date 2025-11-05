Liverpool fans accused of ‘acting like tossers’ with ‘pathetic’ Trent boos

Liverpool fans gave Trent a ‘welcome’ on Tuesday night and everybody else is baffled by the soap opera.

Trent boos are pathetic and ridiculous

“The supporters in the stadium wouldn’t leave on a free transfer and go and play for Real Madrid. OK, it’s his career and he only gets one. He’s a young man and he’s been brilliantly successful.

“But what he’s said since he got in the Liverpool team, if that were to be true, that Liverpool is the only team for him and he wants to be captain and be a legend here, then you don’t leave when you’ve just won the league title and you’ve got the opportunity to go and win more trophies with your club.”

I won’t post the whole infantile diatribe from ‘Carra’, this is more than enough to show quite how pathetic and ridiculous he and any This Means More FC fans who agree with him are. Grow up, it’s a football team and you’re a grown adult. And they wonder why everyone else thinks they’re eejits. The supporters in the stadium, Jamie, setting aside the fact that an increasingly large number aren’t Scousers, are also almost certainly not on Madrid’s, or Liverpool’s radar, so it’s moot you absolute tool.

It continually amazes me that intelligent, articulate people like Minty are capable of writing beautifully about the flag shaggers, as well as turning in pathetic snidiness about a bona fide club legend because they dared to leave the football team he obsesses about.

Lotta deep emotional chasms to fill with sub-soap opera shite in the kopite faithful it would appear. Of course, they’re far from alone, the Junior Gooners have caught up admirably in the last couple of years, and all fanbases have a few, but noone does it quite like Liverpool. It’s just a game folks.

RHT/TS x

…As a non-Liverpool fan, I am hoping that someone can explain to me the level of hatred directed towards TAA? For a club with fans that are supposedly the best in the world and ‘this means more’ (whatever that is?), I’d be keen to know why so many acted like tossers towards a player who helped win them lots of trophies.

Did he go on strike whilst under contract? Not that I’m aware of.

Did he honour his contract that both he and the club would have signed? Yes.

Did he play major roles in winning silverware? Yes.

Does he have the right to run down his contract and leave the club? Yes.

Does he have the right to leave Liverpool (big club) and move to a bigger, better paying club? Yes.

Does anyone who berated TAA last night really think that if they had a chance to do the same role for possibly the biggest and most famous company in the world – and no doubt earning a lot more money – that they wouldn’t take it?

Is it wrong to expand your life experiences?

When you couple that with the fact that you wouldn’t then have to live in Liverpool and you’d get to live somewhere warm and sunny instead, then I really don’t understand the hate.

Or was the shit TV show ‘Bread’ more realistic than I thought?

Happy to be put right. Rational arguments only please. No one-eyed ‘but why would anyone ever leave Liverpool?’ views. Also, don’t say ‘but we beat Real so we’re bigger’. You’re not.

And before anyone says ‘but Arsenal fans booed Arsene Wenger’, then yes they did. They too were complete tossers who have very short memories. I think he stayed in the job for too long, but there was no justification for the actions of some of the fans.

Thank you.

Stu – (Why am I still worried about something going wrong this season?) – Gunner in France

…I’m not sure any Liverpool fan has any right to call anyone odious considering how they’ve been behaving on this website recently. I’m talking calling for the sack of the manager that won you the league months ago.

Then to compound things the fans in the stadium boo a legendary player because he had the audacity to leave at the end of his contract? And spare me the line that he could have signed a new one and got a fee for Liverpool. You broke the transfer record for Isak so you aren’t short cash.

I guess it’s Slot in now?

Andre (presumably after beating them 1-0 with a goal from a set piece it’s Liverstoke managed by Arne Pulis now?

Much, much better from Liverpool

Well Damn that was good. Everyone played well

It was mainly last year’s team again, Wirtz looked like someone had had a word, he actually barged someone off the ball to gain possession at 1 point, that’s a first this season.

Bradley was Bradley of last season.

Konate and Robbo looked back to being very good.

Madrid are a hateful bunch of fally over, face clutching wankers aren’t they!

I really don’t agree with the defacing of Trent’s mural but as Jude said post match, Its fans being fans, they did their job.

Incidentally the fans and noise right from the start were fantastic and I think it really made a difference. They tell us that the players have to lift the fans with a tackle or a shot but last night the fans definitely spurred those boys on.

The adrenalin fueled nerves from about 70mins onwards (despite them really looking a threat) lasted well into the night and I slept as badly as I have in ages but it was worth every second.

Fantastic effort, I hope we aren’t emotionally spent for the weekend, We do have the extra day’s rest for the game against the goalbot 5000 at least.

Hope Conor and Ibou control him half as well as Mbappe and Vini ‘hold my face’ Jnr

Too many changes, too many new players – The sugar rush analogy was quite good I think.

Al – LFC Very happy and pretty tired

Real Madrid: Bit crap

I know Real Madrid are an awe inspiring club with an illustrious history but they are just a bit average when it comes to football.

So much talent, so much fannying about. No disrespect to Liverpool, who played well last night and looked a whole new team compared to the insipidness of the last month or so, but you would expect a win against that Real. They’re all bluster and no football.

You felt as though Palace would turn them over too.

It’s a shame. Big nights in Europe where the biggest of names is a disorganised rabble of celebrities.

Alexander Tovey

The European Cup is half-assed

The vibe of these new style Champions league games do feel a bit superficial, all shop window dressing and not much shop.

It strikes me that that Liverpool performance will not reflect on league games.

It is true that City will not play a low block and their style will help Liverpool at the weekend. But Robertson is not up to playing top level Premier league football anymore and certainly not three games a week. Some other defensive depth is needed.

Liverpool F.C’s suits are surely going to use the international break to come up with a plan aren’t they? A player that can play left back and left centre back for example. Leoni does look the business though.

Anyway, I reckon I prefer the original Champions League version, because the behemoths playing each other looks glamorous but there is not enough riding on the outcomes. Madrid and their fans were not really trying/bothered as they well know that it is March/April when these games count.

I suppose the Premier League is the ‘super league’ and by going down to 18 teams would take less out of the players as UEFA pile on the fixtures across the coldest months. Player unions are gonna have to take action. As in life in general – the money-men are taking the piss.

Peter (still felt good to see Real Madrid lose though) Andalucia

Arsenal set-piece crimes: A public announcement

I write as a deeply concerned football citizen who’s grown increasingly alarmed by the moral panic surrounding Arsenal’s latest scandal. Apparently, scoring from set pieces is now a crime against football.

For reasons still unknown to science, when Arsenal’s beautifully drilled corners find the back of the net, it’s “robotic,” “anti-football,” or my personal favourite, “just vibes and spreadsheets.” Yet, when Diego Simeone’s 2013/2014 Atlético Madrid side did precisely the same thing — bullying La Liga giants with ferocious pressing and, yes, set-piece dominance — they were hailed as gritty underdogs, tactical masterminds, and a triumph of system over spending.

But now that Arsenal’s doing it, the narrative suddenly shifts to:

“Where’s the artistry? The flair?

I’m sorry, did I miss the part where headers from corners were removed from the official definition of football? Or are we now pretending that Kieran Trippier’s free kicks in 2014 were the last time set pieces were morally pure?

This current Arsenal side has industrialised efficiency. They’ve weaponised corners the way Atlético weaponised chaos. But when Mikel Arteta’s men spend hours perfecting delivery angles, blocking runs, and second-ball recoveries, it’s “soulless.” When Simeone’s team did it, it was “tactical discipline.” Make it make sense.

At this rate, pundits will soon demand an ethics inquiry into Gabriel’s smile during corners.

Maybe, instead of clutching pearls, the rest of the league could just — and I know this is radical — defend better.

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., New York (Nothing gets me wetter than seeing a player bulldoze through the park and score a la Micky van de Ven)

