Liverpool fans agree on three signings needed after Forest ‘battering’

The initial reaction to Liverpool’s draw with Nottingham Forest has prompted a backlash from those telling them to calm down.

Liverpool look like champions

Really surprised to see such a mixed bag of a mailbox on Liverpool’s performance last night. Me? It convinced me more than ever we’re going to win the league. Yes we weren’t great first half. But we were up against the form team in the league, on their own patch, midweek game under lights, and with a raucous crowd behind them. Forest are very very good. They deserved their HT lead.

But second half I saw league-winning mode from Liverpool. Huge intensity, desire and hunger from a team that wants this league so badly. We battered Forest. We should have won TBH. Forest were out on their feet at the end and crawled off the pitch. Their keeper was great.

Liverpool showed there’s a league to be won.

Onwards.

Derek LFC

…Reading the mails from some of my fellow Liverpool fans was a bit of an eye opener this morning.

Liverpool were poor last night? They were in the first half, then Slot made some subs that turned the game entirely, if it wasn’t for some lacklustre finishing and a keeper in the form of his life, it would have ended 3 or 4.1.

Liverpool are not an amazing team, they have got to their position through hard work, brilliant tactical nous from Slot, and other teams being poorer than usual.

I’d rather be in our position then anybody else’s.

However, I too am getting rather miffed that we are not buying anyone. Left back, defender and defensive midfielder are desperately needed.

We might not win the league, equally we might win it AND the CL.

Enjoy the ride, support the team and stop being miserly buggers.

David (Newcastle and Utd could be the form teams this side of the season) Molby, Shrewsbury

…I get that Liverpool are going through a tiny bit of a slump just now, but I think a lot of supporters are SLIGHTLY overreacting to two disappointing draws and a narrow defeat in an away leg of a cup competition.

While I wish that we’d manage to win last night, Forest are an absolutely top-class defensive unit, and are incredibly expert at scoring Their One Goal, like your hateful cousin was on FIFA 98. Salah was off it, Robbo wasn’t actually that bad but his teammates don’t trust him very much anymore, and both Gakpo and Diaz looked leggy as well.

We do obviously need reinforcements; at left-back, centre-back and possibly in midfield. And it would be nice if one, or even two of our working-their-notice players re-signed, just to boost morale.

BUT. Six points ahead with a game in hand. And we’re not six points ahead (with a game in hand) of remorseless serial Premier-League winners Manchester City, gaining on us like a bulging-eyed Lance Armstrong chasing down the peloton. We’re six points ahead of Nottingham Forest, who we’ve already played twice and who must surely be due a slump of their own, and seven points ahead of Arsenal, who are in deeper trouble than we are in terms of unavailable players, and not only seem incapable of scoring more than one goal in a game, but might not even want to.

In summary: Chill, everyone. An away draw against the team in second=place is a GOOD result, not a bad one.

Dara O’Reilly, London

…On the reaction to Liverpool’s ‘wobble’ can we please calm the f**k down?

I’m old enough to remember a few months back when the general consensus on Liverpool’s title bid and Slot’s ability was ‘let’s see what happens when they have a tough period’. Well, perhaps this is it, so let’s see what happens.

Have the results of late been what we’d expect of a City or Liverpool steamroller of years gone by? No. However, of the last 3 games we’ve dropped points – a draw at St. James’ against one of the form teams in the country that was a late error away from a win; a draw against our fiercest rivals; and last night draw at another one of the form teams in the country that was heroic goalkeeping away from a win. It’s really not that bad, even more so when it seems all teams are human this year and our rivals are also dropping points. Importantly, it will be the test now to see how the team do pull through and bet back to stringing a few wins together again. That’s what the challenge was a few weeks back, let’s see how they live up to it now.

Could this be the beginning of the end? Yes. Could it also be that perceptions of this season have been distorted by not having a utterly dominant team walking the league with 90~100 points? Also yes.

Daniel McCreadie

…Farmers everywhere will be up in arms that the manure they were hoping to use to fertilise their crops was stolen and published in the mailbox on this website this morning. Everyone is a little surprised at how well Forest are doing this season, but Nuno has them set up very cleverly and they are very hard to break down, which is why when Jota scored last night, it was the first goal they had conceded in something like 500 minutes.

Liverpool huffed and puffed in the first half, and Forest scored with their only really viable opportunity, which is exactly what the Forest manager is trying to achieve, which is why defensively they are one of the strongest teams in the division this year, and why they had won seven on the bounce before last night.

And Slot made a few tweaks, made an amazing double substitution, and by the end, Liverpool were battering Forest and were arguably a little unlucky not to nick it. A defeat would have been a real setback, and a draw was a very decent result under the circumstances. Last time I checked, despite a run of draws, Liverpool are still six points clear with a game in hand, so to see the doom-mongers slagging off the team this morning is incomprehensible.

This is so obvious that even the resident village idiot Pacho understands it.

And who is the only real challenger to Liverpool, after Forest (six points behind and a game in hand for Liverpool)? Arsenal, who, apparently, according to many of their eejit fans on this website, should be thinking of sacking Arteta.

WTF is the matter with people? The entitlement reeks.

Mat (Forest will get top 4 this season, along with Man City)

Intelligent tactics? Whatever next?

The mailbox is a place I have to take a break from every now and again, be it Stewie trolling Arsenal fans, Arsenal fans biting, Utd fans seeing the light, lamenting the lack of light, Spurs fans enjoying the ride, hating the ride, etc.

Now when I dip back in there is what appears to be a Liverpool fan – Vinny Pee (renowned sensible fan base) lamenting trying to win games and succeed by the use of ‘intelligent tactics’!! Saying things are sh*t and falling apart while conveniently mentioning that they are in fact better off than last season, while everyone else is worse off. Only using academy players to get to this point, ah yes the famous Salah clan from the Wirral and I believe at least one of the Beatles was a Van Dijk.

FSG have held Liverpool back, b**tards only saved them from Bankruptcy, won the first league in 30 years, renovated the stadium and training facilities, won the CL, got to a few more finals. Turned Liverpool from a bit of a laughing stock into contenders. And they appear to have done it without rattling the PSR boffins. Who would want owners like that?

I bet he wants Elon to buy the club.

Mel – Dublin, Berlin , Athlone Town

…Did enjoy Vinnie’s email this morning about how rubbish Liverpool are and that FSG need to go, Salah’s suddenly rubbish and it’s all doom and Gloom.

Now, this isn’t just Vinnie’s opinion, I’ve seen a lot of LFC fans thinking the same way. I do understand the lack of signing frustration but come on.

Just a reminder, Liverpool are top of 2 leagues, 6 points clear with a game in hand in the Prem. From the sound of it they’re 14th and out of all cups.

Never change Liverpool fans.

Will (Maybe change a bit…)

…Liverpool are 6 points clear with a game in hand at the top of the PL and with a 100% record in the CL, into the semi-finals of the Milk/Rumbelows/Carling/Coca-Cola/Worthingtons/delete acc to age/ Cup with a winnable second leg at Anfield to come..

The Liverpool fan losing his mind at FSG after a hard fought 1-1 away draw with a very very good Forest fan needs to give his head a wobble..

Cheer up mate!!

Dan, London

(Orient v City in the next round of the cup. Felt sorry for the Derby fans after ET and Pens last night.. Long way back up the M1..)

Dark arts and all that

As an Arsenal season ticket holder, I’ll accept that I am unlikely to be completely unbiased in this debate but the number of people banging on about Arsenal ‘dark arts’ like it is still a thing is unreal. Sure, with Ben White in the team there was always a bit of that (alright a lot of that)…but this season Arsenal are more sinned against than sinners when it comes to corners. At literally every single corner, before the ball is even in play…there is a defending player grabbing Gabriel’s arm/shirt/body repeatedly. At most corners, the rest of the Arsenal ‘headers’ all group at the far post…with assorted defenders hugging them (Maguire was literally wrapping both arms around Saliba at the weekend) or in the case of Merino….pulling his shirt over his head.

These things are not given as penalties, yet we hear PGMOL twisting the English language to claim that “he didn’t head the ball, the ball hit him”…when replays show clear contact with the ball before the player.

Then in last nights very amusing Forest vs Liverpool match, Trent Alexander Arnold is shown clearly punching the ball (and player) away inside the area….yet VAR decides not violent conduct? Either intent matters or it doesn’t. At the very least, if all TAA was doing was knocking the ball away after the whistle had gone (which is my view…don’t believe he intended to punch the player)…then why wasn’t he booked for delaying the restart of play??? Opposing fans were all so uppity about “the referee has no choice” with the Rice and Trossard cautions for the same thing….when both of them were far less egregious than multiple other examples this season.

Final thought : Liverpool made really heavy work of struggling to a draw with Forest…a team that Arsenal (who apparently have a powder puff attack), dispatched 3-0. Guess that means that Slot should be sacked?

Pete

Areta condones those dark arts

Tom of Leyton, I’ll tell you why I for one dislike Arteta. It’s not his post-match soundbytes and excuses (mostly they’re hilarious). It’s not his behaviour on the touchline and willingness to leave his technical area, though both are irritating.

For me, it’s because he sends out his team to cheat, dive, playact, time waste and whine, and then whines too.

And because he’s made this noise about them being treated unfairly, his players seemingly have carte blanche to do all the things that others would get yellow cards for.

I hate the dark arts and anyone that makes them a standard behaviour for their side. Barca under Pep were a slick machine playing some amazing football, but I hated them – and continue to – because of the dark arts. Same at City. Same with Italian and some long haired Spanish defenders.

To be dirty and then playact is insufferable.

You can also add him permitting certain players to remain active members of the squad too.

If you’re happy that represents you – and god knows, Barca/City/Pep fans and Italian supporters are – that’s yours to own.

Badwolf

Man Utd fans just edging towards happiness

Dear Dion, there is no Manchester United fan that feels that we are BACK in the sense of back to our best days or even the good/above average days.

– What we feel we are BACK in is that the players are back to knowing that the round thing is called a ball, and being able to kick it around for more than 5 seconds consecutively.

– We are back in the sense that we are not conceding 5-6 goals against top tier opposition and fans aren’t hiding behind the sofa in dread and fear every match.

– We are back in the sense that players finally seem to grasp the fact that running is better than slowly walking around the pitch.

The levels, the quality and overall expectations are so low that a single goal scored means we got more than what we expected in recent times. A clean sheet is something that would shock a majority of United fans. It’s gone so bad that any small positive is considered a source of joy for us fans. So let us be.

We are nowhere to the level of even competing on a regular basis currently. It’s a slow and hard road back after burning close to a billion on absolutely nothing. So draws against Liv, Arsenal, wins against City are the highlight of our season unless we win the FA or Europa somehow. Till then, all we have are moments like the Zirkzee nutmegs, Bayindir save, De Ligt tackle etc.

We love the manager, we love the players, we love the club, so gotta squeeze whatever joy we can from what we can.

Aman (Europa Cup win/finals, FA Cup win/semis and a respectable top-half finish would be an insanely good season)

INEOS must rethink selling Mainoo

I am not persuaded by the arguments proposed by INEOS for wanting to sell Kobbie Mainoo.

Yes, the club must comply with PSR and FFP regulations and the fact that some players must be sold to raise funds for signing new players is not in question. The point must, however, be made that most clubs, in particular the big clubs, tend to sell players who are underperforming, marginal and surplus to requirements. There is no evidence, no matter how minuscule, to suggest that Mainoo falls within any of those categories.

There is credit in the arguments to sell Erikson, Casemiro, Antony and others to raise funds, not our best performing players. Needless to add that Rashford has already put his hand up for potential sale and that line should be pursued. INEOS should reconsider and adopt a more strategic approach to raising funds.

Professor (Dr) David Achanfuo Yeboah

Bravo to the Chelsea referee

It doesn’t get said enough when they get it right, but huge kudos to the ref in the Chelsea match. For those that didn’t see it, breaking from a corner, Cucurella runs straight over to Brooks searching for some contact, finds some, hurls himself to the ground, screams and holds his face for a few minutes. Standard Cucurella fair, of course, a man with a deep, deep history of diving and cheating.

But given how VAR works, that feels a nailed-on red-card because there was ‘some’ contact, and that seems to be enough to change matches. But step forward Rob Jones who showed actual integrity by watching what happened and correctly issuing a yellow card.

Being a United fan this season, it would have been yet another game-ruining red for us, so it’s really encouraging that a referee applies some actual common sense. More of that please. And I guess ‘respect’ for how well Cucurella played that, cheating of the highest caliber.

Ryan, Bermuda

Stan the Man

That Cole Palmer goal was what the great showman Stan Bowles used to do just up the road . I’m actually surprised we dont see more of it .

Peter, Andalucia

Lads, it’s Tottenham

I see a lot of noise across social media atm about Arsenal, Arteta and the lack of a striker…bla bla bla. I wouldn’t usually pay too much attention to those lot, such is the disparity of where we play about in the league table, but seeing as it’s NLD day I can’t help but get involved.

For some reason, because of the negativity surrounding them (you know, that team, should they win tonight, would be a huge 4 points behind league leaders Liverpool who aren’t exactly looking the dead certs they were before 2025 rolled around) I hear a narrative about a Spurs win. Wait. What? Tottenham Hotspur? Away at Arsenal? The Tamworth conquerors? With no defence? With a captain who’s more of a hindrance than anything else? With a midfield that doesn’t get talked about because of the lack of injuries but yet is a horribly functioning unit and only gets away with anything because of the sheet brilliance of Kulusevski? The team with 2 wins from the last 10 league games? 2 wins in over 2 months? The guys with a manager with absolutely zero tactical flexibility? Yeah, those guys! Sure.

Look, Arsenal could start John Hartson up front tonight and I think they’ll be okay. We are truly terrible. Arsenal have lost 2 from 20. We have lost 10 from 20. Who has got us winning? Is it the same Spurs fans claiming we are fun again? It’s not fun. 22 losses in our last 48 league games is not fun. It’s just not.

I’m just getting it out there now before a lot of gloating Gooners stick the boot in tomorrow. Honestly, I’d love to be wide of the mark here and if I get laughed at for being so miserable, pessimistic and just plain wrong, I’m not going to be sad about it but…… lads,lads…..it’s (Dr) Tottenham.

Glen, Stratford Spur