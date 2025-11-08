We’ve been left little choice but to bring you another Trent Alexander-Arnold Mailbox as the lad’s doing an excellent job of rattling Liverpool fans and non-Liverpool fans alike.

There’s also a mail pointing out the title race isn’t over yet but we could do with your thoughts on what we suspect (really hope) will be a belting weekend of Premier League action.

‘Proud, emotional and loyal’ Liverpool fans

Dear rival fans and delusional commentators.

Let me get one thing straight off the bat – Liverpool fans don’t need lectures from rival supporters about how to feel over Trent Alexander-Arnold.

For years, we’ve been the ones defending him, when every away end and message board in the country was calling him overrated, lazy, arrogant or worse, it was us standing up for him, constantly.

We were the ones arguing that he was generational, that he’d walk into any team in Europe, that his passing range was pure class, that, in fact he is quite a good defender and a far far better player than pissing trippier.

Now the same rival ‘fans’ who mocked and abused him are suddenly heartbroken that Liverpool supporters aren’t lighting candles and writing love letters because he’s joined Real Madrid, seriously you couldn’t make it up, pretending to be moral saints while doing what they always do, using any excuse to take a swipe at Liverpool fans, shame they cant attach it to some kind of poverty chant like the sad united fans at Anfield the other week (self-awareness is lacking eh lads, was told to sign on sign when I liver quite an affluent part of Manchester – I know what Manchester is like and it aint sandbanks lads).

So c’mon, if Saka, Foden or Mainoo had done what Trent did, you’d all be booing loud enough to shake the floodlights, but instead youll insult everyone’s intelligence by pretending you care sooo much about poor old Trent.

You’d be burning shirts, rewriting history and calling them all mercenaries, the difference? – Liverpool fans are just honest enough to show how much it hurts.

And Trent didn’t just leave; he planned it quietly for months. The Spanish lessons, the PR silence, the conveniently leaked Madrid interest, all while fans were begging for clarity.

He built a career off “this means more”, off being the local lad who lived the dream, then walked away for free to our biggest European rival and they have been Liverpool biggest rival since Trent’s debut, they’ve been our nemesis. Finals, heartbreak, snide celebrations. Liverpool fans hate Madrid and everything they stand for, and rightly so.

Every Madrid player was booed on Tuesday, Trent’s were just louder because he’s ours. That’s what happens when you turn your back on your own people.

But here’s the bit the rest of the country doesn’t get. Liverpool fans aren’t fickle, and we aren’t bitter. We’re proud, emotional, loyal to a fault. We don’t forget who we are. We’ve spent years protecting our players from ridicule, defending their character, and backing them through everything and we’ll still be here long after the bandwagon fans have moved on to their next storyline.

So no, we don’t need a sermon from people who were laughing at Trent for years, itll be handled in our way, with passion, noise and pride.

Because at the end of the day, we are Liverpool. The best in the land.

Formerly of blue (LFC stranded in posh as anything Salford, zero hunger, zero homelessness, everyone is so well off round Salford and Manchester its actually disgusting)

‘Toxic, hateful’ Liverpool fans

A list of just some players who have left for “bigger things” or left in a bad state, but were not treated anywhere as badly or as hateful as Liverpool fans treat Trent:

– Cristiano Ronaldo- Leo Messi (Left for FREE)

– Mbappe (Left for FREE)

– Roy Keane

– Suarez

– Henry

– Beckham

– Kane

– Modric

– Bale

The way you Liverpool fans treat him is as if he is Figo, Tevez, Adebayour or something even worse. What has he even done? Nothing even close. Ronaldo left to a “virus” while Keane abused the entire team & Becks left after getting a shoe to his face. Yet no one treats them like this.

Liverpool fans are the worst in the Premier League, and it’s not even close. The most toxic hateful group i have seen, abusing a kid who has given more to the club than all of Anfield combined, won everything for a club that was sitting in the gutter since 30 years, and when the time came, he threw no tantrums, made no false promises, and managed to get you an extra 10 million when he was anyways going for free. It’s not his fault that YOUR BOARD let his contract expire when it did. There is a reason some players are offered extensions with 3 years or more left on their contract. Kane went for 100m cause they made him sign a 6-9 year or whatever contract. Haaland has a 10 year contract, all Chelsea players have 6-9 year contracts. Rather than find fault in YOUR BOARD, you blame a kid who has given more than a decade of his life, his sweat blood and tears into your club, and went to follow his dreams of maybe trying a new city, a new league with another world class team. He doesn’t owe you fans ANYTHING. You fans owe him EVERYTHING. Understand your place

If you want to hate someone, hate your fellow Liverpool fans, hate your board, hate Isak for the way he came to Liverpool, and hate Gerrard for slipping on his ass. Stop hating on the best RB you have ever had in the history of your club, and without who you would have 0 titles and 0 UCL in the last decade. Have some shame, and if i was Trent i would take a piss on the Anfield grass and move on in life than to try and please a bunch of uneducated morons like the Liverpool fans.

YWNA means NOTHING.

Cheers

Aman

‘Peroquial, small-minded’ Liverpool fans

First off, as Kryten and others have pointed out, I’m not an Arsenal fan. Not a fan of any PL club. Northampton Town are my team (remember us at Anfield? Chortle), because I was born a few miles away from the old stadium, and lived in the town until I was 14. So I get the local identity that Seamus is on about. I’m also naturally left wing in terms of my politics. So I love the fact that the T*ries always get a shoeing in the beautiful city of Liverpool. Every time I’ve visited there, I’ve found the locals friendly, lovely people. And I absolutely get players being booed, and that it happens at all clubs. Where Liverpool fans differ, in my experience (good few in real life, loads on here), is the kind of nonsense contorted justifications like the one Seamus wrote, and the kind of rewriting of history and wild speculation, not to mention the arrogance of telling Trent what he SHOULD have done, from Minty. Representative of most Liverpool fans I have come into contact with. I’m not telling anyone to do anything, all I’m saying is it just reinforces the view most fans of other clubs that I have come into contact with. Namely, you have the biggest contingent of hypocritical, peroquial, small minded, fans. Also, how do you feel about the huge Scouse diaspora Seamus (and you’d BETTER be a Scouser writing all that guff)? Local folk, turning their back on the city to experience new things, earn more, and broaden their horizons. How dare they?! I guess all I’m saying in summary, and it’s probably my age, is grow the fuck up. Have a bit of class/gratitude, and stop tying yourself up in knots slaughtering TAA of all players. How many times has this site hosted endless ‘Trent can’t defend’ debates in the comments with Liverpool fans to a man refusing to accept he’s great going forward but a bit suss defensively? But that’s my last word on Liverpool fans until they act the dick again. So see you tomorrow I guess.

RHT/TS x

Burning Trent bridges

I’m sure what everyone wants to hear is the thoughts of a Spurs fan on Liverpool fans booing Trent Alexander-Arnold. No? Well, tough.

Trent is a brilliant, probably unique footballer. Nobody does right back like him, and Arne Slot’s attempt to fit Szoboszlai in there shows how much he is missed. In a decade or so at his hometown club, he won everything going, and now he wants to do it again somewhere else. But what happens after that?

Do you think a local Liverpool lad, a fan of the club born and raised, might perhaps want to spend 5 years abroad then return home on a free transfer and bring experience, leadership and unique technical brilliance to a team that could be in any kind of state by 2030? Well, he bloody won’t now.

A few years ago we Spurs fans had the pleasure of Gareth Bale returning from Madrid on loan for a year and, if not for Mourinho making an absolute Mourinho of the situation, that front line of Bale, Son and Kane should have been the best around. When we did get to see it under Ryan Mason eventually, it was awesome. Bale was welcomed back as a legend with open arms. Now there’s odd rumours that Harry Kane might come back home after accumulating a hatful of trophies in Bavaria, and we would all bloody love it. Granted, both players left for record fees rather than nothing, but Kane, Bale and Alexander-Arnold are all amazing players with a deep connection to their clubs who could be convinced to come to that club specifically regardless of the current state of affairs.

It seems remarkably shortsighted to me for Liverpool fans to hold such vitriol towards ‘one of their own’. Who knows what the future holds? Why burn bridges so readily? Loyalty is a two way street, after all.

All the best,

Harry, THFC (fully expecting to be told I don’t know what I’m f*cking talking about)

Bitter Man Utd

Lewis, Busby Way, give ya bitter head a wobble, or have you forgotten about your club’s ‘hated, adored, never ignored’ drivel. That’s not a marketing slogan, your fans say it all the time. Well, not so much recently as your team are as competent as a Reform Council (KCC I’m looking at you). The hypocrisy is all yours when your lot regularly claim you’re the biggest club in the world – 20 titles 3 (haha) Euro crowns – when Real Madrid – 32 titles 15 Euro crowns – literally exist. You’re no longer even the most successful club from these shores – we are – so suck it up buttercup!

Jo (Shankly Way) Kent

Arsenal have had commanding leads before…

Don’t get me wrong. I’ve seen nothing to suggest Arsenal won’t simply 1-0 their way to the title this season — and fair play to them, anyone suggesting winning games by having a brilliant defence and midfield and scoring from corners/FKs is just jealous – but after 10 games to say that the Liverpool-Man City game is a “must win” is the type of hyperbole that Mediawatch quite rightly skewers. Arsenal have had commanding leads before. Liverpool started the season with 5 wins in a row, including beating Arsenal and everyone had handed them the title: remember that? Point is — Arsenal could suddenly forget how to take corners, or Rice/Gabriel could get injured, or Arteta run out of cable-knit jumpers. We don’t know what will happen. So please f365, stop your ‘click bait’ hype articles that are just designed to get people to write– ah damn, I fell for it.

Keep up the good work!

Dan, London

Van de Ven in elite solo goal company

So… are we all just pretending Micky van de Ven isn’t a centre-back anymore? Because that solo goal against FC Copenhagen looked like he’d borrowed Son Heung-min’s legs and Gareth Bale’s GPS.

I mean, when your defender picks up the ball in his own half, you usually expect a sideways pass, not a 70-yard sprint through terrified midfielders who suddenly remember they’ve got families. That was absolutely ridiculous.

It got me thinking — if we’re talking great solo goals, Big Micky might have just muscled his way into some proper elite company. Off the top of my head:

Maradona vs England (’86)

Messi vs Getafe (’07)

Weah vs Verona (’96)

Bale vs Barcelona (’14)

Son vs Burnley (’19)

Henry vs Liverpool (’04)

Ronaldo vs Fulham (’07)

Giggs vs Arsenal (’99)

Salah vs Man City (’21)

And now… Van de Ven vs Copenhagen (’25)

Defenders aren’t supposed to do that sort of thing, which makes it all the better. Anyway, thought this might be right up your alley for a Friday morning debate (and inevitable comment section chaos).

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., New York (Loyal observer of footballing nonsense)