Arne Slot looks likely to stay into next season.

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Liverpool fans will be able to watch the Champions League quarter-final second leg against PSG free with an Amazon free trial tonight.

Fans of the club will be well aware of Amazon’s coverage having appeared on the streaming service a number of times already this year. It means many will have used up their free trial for group games.

Anybody who has already taken out a free trial will have to sign up for a Prime subscription at £8.99 a month but it can be cancelled any time. The subscription also includes access to Prime Video TV series and films, as well as sports documentaries such as Doubters to Believers, a look at Klopp’s first season as Liverpool manager.

Amazon coverage begins at 6.30pm tonight (Tuesday 14 April) and kick off will be 8pm. Fans can watch a special pre-match show and the build up here.

The reason Liverpool are being broadcast on Amazon Prime and not TNT Sports, which has the rights to every other Champions League quarter final including Arsenal versus Sporting, is because Amazon has the rights to stream one game per gameweek in the tournament.

Amazon has been choosing a Tuesday night game once a round and this week it is Liverpool’s turn to move off the TNT platform and onto the streaming giant.

It means a change in punditry too with former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman contracted to TNT. Instead Amazon will choose from its range of pundits that include former Reds striker Daniel Sturridge.

Out of the title race and dumped out the the FA Cup by Manchester City, the Champions League is Arne Slot’s last chance to win silverware in his second season with Liverpool and secure his job for next season.

With the prospect of fan favourite Xabi Alonso in the summer, Slot will know his job depends on a classic Anfield performance against a PSG side who dominated the first leg and were unlucky not to head to Merseyside with a bigger lead than their two-goal cushion.

Liverpool will need to overturn the two goal lead to secure a place in the semi final and a potential tie with Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

You can watch the match here.