Former Liverpool man Michael Owen, who himself left for Real Madrid, has spoken on the club’s fans comparing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Steven Gerrard as an “underlying reason” for their reaction.

Alexander-Arnold was given an unpleasant reaction when he entered Liverpool‘s Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday. The right-back was introduced in the second half to a chorus of boos.

Earlier in the week, the defender had told the club of his decision to leave at the end of the season. He was replaced by Conor Bradley in the starting XI, with the fellow defender’s name being sung, to accentuate the ill feeling towards Alexander-Arnold.

Owen, who left Liverpool for Real Madrid – Alexander-Arnold’s expectation destination – has explained why the Reds’ fans have reacted the way they have.

“They were chanting for Steven Gerrard, there was an underlying reason why. Every article you read, every fan’s comment that you see is ‘well, Steven Gerrard didn’t leave, etcetera etcetera,” he told Premier League Productions.

“They’re comparing this situation. Steve McManaman, Michael Owen did [leave]. Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to, but Steven Gerrard didn’t so you can stay, you can win things.

“Of course you can, but everybody is now using that and that is probably the underlying reason they were singing that.”

Owen also feels it was only a vocal minority who were signalling their discontent with Alexander-Arnold.

“I thought Arne Slot was bang on there, the first part of my answer when you first asked me was that it wasn’t the whole stadium. 500 boos amongst a 60,000 crowd, you will hear them,” he said.

“That is only a tiny percentage – less than one percent – of the fans you would hear. There might have been more, but it certainly wasn’t the whole stadium.

“There are certainly millions and millions and millions of fans all around the world who would absolutely clap, thank, praise Trent Alexander-Arnold for his contribution.

“That is important to state as well, as much as me and [Ian] Wrighty have spoken about how painful it is for a handful of people to be [booing], there are a vast majority who are appreciative of what he has done.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Alexander-Arnold move proves truth Liverpool refuse to accept in ranking of clubs by transfer allure

👉 Liverpool urged to ‘bend over’ Real Madrid with one ‘extraordinary’ demand for ‘early’ Trent deal

👉 Mikel Arteta ‘openly disliked by staff’ as report reveals Liverpool nonsense ‘didn’t go down brilliantly’

Liverpool team-mate Andy Robertson was saddened by the boos, while Jamie Carragher told fans they’d taken it “a step too far”.

Whether Alexander-Arnold is booed by fans for the rest of the season remains to be seen.

READ MORE: ‘Most’ Liverpool players ‘want to play for Real Madrid’ – Carragher after Trent boos