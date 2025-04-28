Liverpool fans ‘dine out on all the tears’ as the Premier League title is won

Liverpool have won the Premier League title and this is a pure Liverpool fan zone in which they gloat. Feel free to avoid.

Celebrating Liverpool

Amazing.

It’s just amazing.

No matter how much your journalists want to stir things up (yes Jason Soutar with your managers who win season first time article) even on the day they become champions.

No matter that Liverpool have had an *easy* season (BS by the way).

No matter that Salah/VVD were apparently not going to sign new contracts (gave F365 lots of misinformation to spew 100 stories with links to no sources saying they were gone with so many articles written about how Liverpool will cope – yet your editor has the cheek to publish Mediawatch with a straight face )….. and breathe ….

I’l keep reading, this title tastes so much better because of it. So delicious due to the haters.

Liverpool have been sensational. End. Of.

21 is coming – be warned United fans.

Ade, Guildford

…Oh my god all of next season everyone will have to watch big Virg lift the Premier League trophy every week on the match of the day opening credits.

Minty, LFC

…Gloating, joy and silliness aside. There’s a reason Arsenal fans are so desperate to denigrate us this season. There’s a few (lot) of reasons Man Utd fans didn’t want us to win the league. Let’s not pretend Man City have any actual fans that aren’t hired and paid state actors.

Liverpool are a microcosm onto the failings of your own teams. Arsenal clearly needed to sign a striker this summer and they were miles behind anyway but it seemed the wheels truly came off their campaign once Saka was injured. They can point to that failing whilst seemingly failing to notice we did very close to nothing in the summer and January transfer windows whilst winning the league.

Man Utd feel they’re a big business making loads of money for their owners and that costs them their success on the field. Liverpool has just won the league operating on a far smaller budget. I can still remember a time when Man Utd fans were trying to compare Maguire to VVD and Antony (lol) to anyone. Liverpool have revamped Anfield and the commercial department whilst Man Utd’s owners have leeched the club for millions.

Arsenal are a big club in English football terms; there is no denying that. But they have competed in one title race in the past decade and they didn’t win it. They blame that on Man City and fair f**ks in that regard but Liverpool did manage to beat City to a title when City were pretty good. Arsenal also only actually got 89 points and two Liverpool teams under Klopp came 2nd but with higher totals. Even in failure, Liverpool set a higher bar than Arsenal achieved.

Finally, in Europe there’s no bigger English club than Liverpool. Istanbul…I don’t even need to elaborate. Winning it for the sixth time. That Barcelona game. Is there a European game that Arsenal have been in in the past 30 years that has that level of folklore around it? I know you’ll all want to point to Madrid a minute ago but it only matters if it leads to something. Notice how I don’t mention the Dortmund semi final from Klopp’s first season? It won’t trigger the memories of as many people because we lost the final. That old adage that nobody remembers second place is so true.

So anyway. You can tell us the league is weak (spoiler alert: it’s not), you can tell us nobody wanted to win it (lol, alright mate) and you can tell us it won’t happen again (you said that in 2020 too) but Liverpool are the best team in the land. Alarmingly we also have the best recruitment department and some of the best performance coaches in the league. Who’s the say we won’t get better and do this all again?

Man City are the misnomer in all of this because they’re state funded and ultimately buying 22 players each worth £50m and being able to replace any failures without consequence is the equivalent of a footballing cheat code….Oh wait, it is cheating.

Minty, LFC

…Liverpool have the best goalkeeper, right back, centre back, defensive midfielder, central midfielder and wide forward in the league. Somehow it’s still a bit of a surprise we won the league but I have a feeling that we might just get better next season. The issues are clear and we have lots of room to improve.

Here’s to next season. It might just look a lot like this one.

Looking forward to dining out on the tears of all the pathetic fans who pretend the league isn’t competitive or that nobody cares.

Minty, LFC

…Celebrations were a bit much from the Liverpool players. What do they think they’ve done, won the league or something?

Mike, LFC, Dubai

…How it began:

– Liverpool will not even finish in the top 4 this season after losing Klopp

– We saw what happened with a bald Dutchman from the Eredivisie

– Slot who?

How it went:

– (After losing to Forest) hahaha, the frauds have been found out

– (After going top) they haven’t played anyone yet

– (After the so called December horror run) they were lucky. Injuries are coming. LiVARpool

– (When the reality was setting in) the league has been crap anyway this year

– Other teams suffered injuries

– If only Manchester City….

How it ended:

Champions! 🏆🏆

Krombopulos Michael (Get in!), LFC, Johannesburg

…By now, when someone references the ‘debate’ around Liverpool’s win being diminished by the quality of the league overall, they usually go on to say the ‘debate’ is bollocks. So why are we still pretending there’s a debate? There isn’t one. It’s been a great season by a team nobody, not even optimistic Liverpool fans, expected to end with a title. Forget an * this season gets an!

Rob, LFC, NYC

…Right before Arne spoke, I was thinking there is no way he will mention Jurgen. And then, in a perfect summarization of how pleasantly surprising this season has been, he uttered “Juuuuurgen Klopp, La la la la la”… and we came back full circle.

This is for the city… this is for the people… this is for the lads… this is for my brother who we lost last year in a tragic car accident. I saw my first game at Anfield with him….

I’ll be there at Anfield on May 25th (from Atlanta). I hope Jurgen will be too.

PS: can’t afford tix for family so looking for mates to hang out with for a day. Anybody interested? Reply in comments!

Much love… YNWA!

Quahogs Creaks

…Appreciate this will be one of many, many emails written whilst a bit tipsy and emotional.

However, Arne Slot is the best manager in the league.

I actually don’t think LFCs squad is any, or at all, better than Arsenals or even Citeh tbh.

Like Klopp before him though, we succeed due to our managers talents and tactics, and this is key, ability to be fluid throughout the season.

We won’t win it next year, but you know what? We’ve won it f***ing now and I’m beyond ecstatic about that.

(Sorry, thought abt it before sending, and as great as Arsenal’s squad is, surely a striker of any sort should have seen them competing, absolute waste)..

Well done, Slot! Well done, Liverpool FC.

David (I’m going to spend so much time laughing at the salty comment section tomorrow, I may make a day of it and call in sick, have a rum and bask in the tears. CHAMPIONS LADS! F***ING CHAMPIONS! See ye down there babes!) Molby, Shrewsbury.

We want Will Ford

There may be a few of these but please can Will Ford hurry up with his article on how Liverpool winning the league is a bad thing.

Cheer up Will, one kiss is all it takes!

Ryan LFC

