Liverpool fans face Champions League price hike as TNT makes major change

Andoni Iraola gives a thumbs up at the end of the Premier League match.

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Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in the opening Champions League fixture but changes to TV packages mean fans face a hefty bill to watch the match.

The match kicks off at 8pm on TNT Sports and coverage begins an hour before on the main channel and on the HBO Max apps.

It marks the opening game of Andoni Iraola’s first Champions League campaign with the club as it aims to win a seventh title in the competition, but fans will need to shell out for a 12-month contract if they want to see it live.

TNT Sports has the rights to nearly all of the Champions League games across the season including the final, with Amazon Prime securing the rights to a single Tuesday night game on each match week.

Last season TNT Sports was available as part of Discovery+ and fans could choose a rolling one-month contract to watch a month of football by adding it to their Amazon accounts. However, TNT Sports’ move to HBO Max means fans now have to take out a 12 month contract to watch the channel.

TNT Sports will cost £25.99 on a minimum one-year contract for anybody who wants to watch the opening Champions League fixtures.

There is a more convoluted way to get TNT Sports for just £5 a month, but it involves switching broadband to EE, which offers the cheapest way to watch TNT Sports.

EE, via Broadband Genie here, is offering to pay up to £200 in credit to help people switch their broadband from an existing contract and is offering a £140 voucher on top to anybody who switches. Fans can then add the £5 TNT Sports bundle here to watch Champions League football at a lower overall price.

TNT Sports will also show Arsenal’s game against Dortmund and Manchester United’s opener against Champions League newcomers Sabah this week. The channel also has the rights to Europa League and Conference games, as well as one Premier League game per match week.

From next season TNT Sports have lost the rights to European football, with US streaming company Paramount+ securing the rights.