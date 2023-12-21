‘Liverpool fans are quiet this morning!’ – Neville winds up Carragher after Klopp criticises Reds fans

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have provided two very different responses to Jurgen Klopp’s criticism of the atmosphere at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Liverpool thrashed West Ham 5-1 to book a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-final but Klopp was left frustrated by the lack of support from the Reds’ fanbase.

During the match, the manager was visibly frustrated with the crowd’s reaction behind him. In his post-match interview, he said: “I thought in the first half the boys played really exceptionally.

“It was a long time ago now, but I have to say I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me. I asked people what do they want?”

Klopp then told supporters who ‘are not in the right shape’ to ‘hand over their ticket to somebody else,’ adding: “We need Anfield on Saturday.”

Liverpool are set for a crucial clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal this weekend and a win would see the Merseyside club overtake them in the table.

The debate over the lack of noise at Anfield started when Neville criticised the atmosphere during Liverpool’s clash against Manchester United last Sunday.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp hints at future Liverpool transfer, labelling West Ham player as his ‘favourite’ in the Premier League

Neville said: “I have to say, this is by far the worst atmosphere I’ve ever seen at Anfield for a Manchester United game.”

Now, in response to Klopp’s latest comments, Neville took the opportunity to hit back at the Liverpool fans who had a ‘pop’ at him after the Man Utd game.

“Those Liverpool fans having a pop at me about the atmosphere v United are a bit quiet this morning!” Neville wrote on X.

Neville tagged former Liverpool captain Carragher in his post, who quickly responded with his own theory about Klopp’s controversial comments.

“All mind games for Saturday! The atmosphere was a bit flat v Man United because we expected to win easily because you lot are so bad……last night was absolutely fine.

“Jurgen knows all this & the power of Anfield. Compare his results at Anfield with a full stadium to the Covid season!”

It will be interesting to see if Klopp’s ‘mind games’ work and Liverpool fans are back to their best when they face Arsenal.

DON’T MISS: European Super League given green light as court rules UEFA block ‘contrary to EU law’