There is plenty to be optimistic about Liverpool, Arsenal and even Man Utd; why listen to the nonsense?

Looking on the bright side

“There’s room for positivity everywhere if you’re willing to look.”

Loving your optimism Minty and I don’t actually disagree but the truth is that ANY positivity displayed towards a club gets you absolutely derided around these parts by one of a number of baying mobs.

We live in an age where only hyperbolic extreme narratives are accepted, lest you be called at best, a fence-sitter, at worst, a supporter/liker of a club you have barely a passing interest in outside of the actual games played.

– Liverpool spent a whole half a billion this summer, but spent literally nothing the year before and won an actual league title that no non-Liverpool supporter/liker is allowed to treat as success because something, something “worst league in years” something something “Klopp’s team”… an irony in itself given those same people that cry “Klopp’s team” are the ones that bemoan that Klopp “didn’t win enough” for his “8.3 billion spent in the transfer market”.

– Spurs are useless and Frank is overrated, not just missing their two best attacking creators and hands-down their best finisher all season so far.

– It is decreed that City get no credit for any of their success because Pep is a chequebook manager who was once involved in PED scandal, and the club is charged (but not yet found guilty) of 765,000 financial doping charges.

– Arsenal, sorry, Set Piece FC, sorry, no it’s Own Goal FC now isn’t it? Or whatever it’s fashionable to dislike them for this week are guilty of being consistently one of the best clubs in the league for 4 years and winning probably as many or even more actual games of football then any other club in that time, but having no trophy to show for it.

– United are a clown circus of a club, failing in absolutely every direction – despite winning more trophies in that time than 97% of the entire football league in the last 4 years.

– I’ll stop at Chelsea, who sort of fit pretty much all of the above and none of the above since they last won a “Major”.

Best to put your feet up and enjoy the fact that Liverpool are yours, and you are Liverpool’s and worry not that some of your neighbours are screaming about the state of your shed, when their own garden has a sinkhole, full of fire, and barbed-wire, and ferrets.

Merry Twixmas,

Harold Eraldo Hooler

P.S: It was nice thanks for asking, but I did get a stomach flu that meant I was unable to indulge like a mad Pirate on meat and rum so roll on Christmas 2026

Will Arsenal v Aston Villa be a happy draw for all?

The winners & losers article seemed pretty apt for the last set of fixtures . Possibly Chelsea not getting a draw was the only result that stood out to me so looking for bigger fixtures I can see the Arsenal v Villa game on the horizon and it’s not too far away.

You could possibly argue that being in the middle of such a hailstorm of games neither team will be able to play on full tilt.

Being the home side AFC will raise their game just enough to not lose and try to come out the other side with no major injuries. Where the narrative could lean into Emery wanting revenge I reckon Villa’s players and fans will be dead happy with a draw.

Then the winter transfer window will open but the only country to have any money left over after Christmas will be an Arabian one.

Improbable but if Guehi somehow gets into Liverpool’s back four this winter we might then have a four way title race.

I just have to gauge how underwhelmed I’d be if City won the league…Again.

Happy TwentyTwentySix – it’a a World Cup Year!

Peter (Spanish Super Cup not at all super), Andalucia

Big Midweek: Arsenal v Villa, Eddie Howe on the brink, Man City, Matheus Cunha v Wolves…

Born offside…

It says on Richarlison’s Wikipedia page he was born in Nova Venecia, but anyone who has seen him play can tell he actually born in an offside position….

Jerome, Bristol Spur

Up the bloody Boro

Not sure if Mr Nicholson has noticed. The town is on the up, what with the net zero shenanigans and creating such a buzz. I’m a scouser who served my welding apprenticeship there back in the eighties and back living there now. Don’t get me started on Graeme Souness or Craig Johnston. UTB and bring back Juninho!

CK

Not hating Liverpool and Arsenal…just laughing

I see the usual blowhards had a good old sob in the comments at my latest missive. My apologies, let me give you the bare facts without colour or levity:

– As evidenced by the mailbox compiler (thank you), I DID say Cherki was a far better buy than Wirtz at the start if the season. And he has been thus far.

– The players Liverpool bought and the subsequent poor performance thus far WILL have an effect on a transfer target’s decision when they’re up against sides that have a way better chance of winning things.

– AFCON IS a fun watch. And Salah DID go down after barely being touched, cheating to ‘win’ a penalty v SA. Moreover, Salah DID act like a child when Slot decided the team might be better without his non-performances recently.

– Mikel Arteta HAS failed to win the league since he arrived at Arsenal, despite huge investment, and being second three times on the spin. If that’s not mostly the manager’s fault, why do we have managers at all, never mind managers on big enough wages to make them among the top earners, like Arteta?

– I’ll grant you the last one is subjective, but if you’re me and find the vast majority of Liverpool and Arsenal fans tiresome af, 2026 DOES look like it will be fun.

Bar the last point above, nothing very controversial here, unless you wear Stevie Me jim-jams/style your locks with Legohead ultra-hold hair gel.

Last point, one that I’ve made before, but one that fails to land with most Liverpool and Arsenal fans. I don’t hate Liverpool FC, I don’t hate Arsenal, and I certainly don’t hate Egypt. If pushed, I would choose a night out in Liverpool over London, and Egypt in holiday season is a little too hot for my taste, but I don’t hate any of the. I don’t even hate LFC’s/AFC’s legions of tiresome fans because they deserve sympathy for how absurd they are. I don’t actually hate anyone because I’m not 5. But I do enjoy puncturing the pomposity and myopia of the kinds of people who replied in the latest mailbox. Grow up lads, its only a game!

You may say, “ah, but all football fans are like this”. No they’re not. Most football fans are pleased when they win, and not so pleased when they don’t. There are still a few here who follow Liverpool or Arsenal that have that kind of perspective, but most of you sound shrill and ridiculous daily, as you all check in to trade barbs over the latest perceived outrage against your team.

Obviously I don’t know Stewie G, but I can only surmise he got as bored as I did with the same mopes in the comments displaying their infantile myopia as they rush to defend a club that doesn’t give a fuck about them, and that, in many cases, they have no link to at all other than ‘they were the bestest when I was wee’.

So, in conclusion, sacking off the comments and responding in kind via email is the only logical conclusion. If you want reasoned intelligent mails, try being reasoned and intelligent in the comments.

RHT/TS (Ridiculously Handsome Top Tier Supremo) x

How to save Football365 by Liverpool fans

Have you noticed that when there is a perceived drop in standards of the site and mailbox that readers come out to try to protect it?

The football media landscape has changed in the 20 years I’ve been reading the site and the site has changed with it. Its more bitter and snide. Its less informative and challenging.

Another reason could be the relative weakness of the successful teams from 20 years ago. Chelsea, United and Arsenal. With football success being ever more focused to teams spending monies that truly disgust us.

Back to the mailbox. F365 made a choice to publish a mail about someone finding a player breaking their leg hilarious. Its making a choice to respond to mails with snide comments. The mailbox is this sites biggest asset. Any site can publish articles on what talksport rentagobs have said, or what some people have said on TwXtter. I don’t come to the mailbox to read that some anonymous weasel has found a leg break funny or that someone should be pissing on the pitch. I can get that on social media.

Stop competing with social media. You will lose.

Raise the standards, raise the profile, raise the income.

Turn off the comments on the mailbox. Get the back and forth that Minty discussed back. Leave the comments for the 3 people and their 20 accounts to call each other names for eternity.

Publish articles that drive traffic to the mailbox, not the comments. Write two articles on a topic, one for each side. Create the space for informed debate. One of the finest things this site did was publish two for and against the signing of Bobby Firmino. Find someone to write for and against Arsenal’s reliance on set pieces for example.

Find someone to write about women’s football.

Create that informed debate space. Have the mailbox drive the debate. Leave the trolls below the line on the articles. Feed them at the troll table for click milking. Protect the mailbox as something to aspire to.

Alex, South London

(Not going to be snide but honest: No, the Mailbox is not this site’s greatest asset; I can see the numbers. And no, it never has been. Your ideas about lots of earnest content are brilliant…for a site operating in a different time with a different budget. The medium-sized publishing industry has been ravaged by Google changes. Glibly advising ‘write two articles on a topic, one for each side’ is a lot easier than paying for it. We are hamstrung by what we can afford. And this last message goes to everybody: If you want the Mailbox to be better, write interesting mails. It really is as simple as that – Ed)

…If anyone has seen the film The People vs. Larry Flynt, you may already have an idea where I am going with this.

To begin, I would like to expand on the excellent points made by ‘Clive, This Means More FC’ regarding RHT/TS and Stewie G’s contributions.

The many points made by Stewie G over the years clearly come from a place of genuine love for his club. To me, he resembles a modern-day King Canute, demonstrating, despite his best efforts, that he cannot stop the tide of unwarranted praise directed toward Mikel Arteta.

In repeatedly highlighting what he sees as Arteta being a real-life example of The Emperor’s New Clothes, SG raises a legitimate question. After close to a billion pounds spent and just one FA Cup to show for it, alongside repeated near-misses, it is surely reasonable to ask whether Arteta is the right man to finally get them over the line, particularly given the often soporific, nauseating, and largely unwarranted praise he receives.

Personally, I find SG’s emails funny, well written, and thought-provoking. Despite the abuse he attracts, he does make valid points that contribute meaningfully to the debate.

The antithesis of this, in my view, is RHT/TS. An emailer who appears interested only in writing hateful commentary, offering little or no substantive contribution to the wider discussion.

This is where The People vs. Larry Flynt becomes relevant. While RHT/TS’s offerings may be horrible and seemingly worthless, they are not illegal. Taste is subjective, and once we begin policing bad taste, we enter very dangerous territory.

Ordinarily, the best way to deal with media one dislikes is to ignore it, as I do with the Beckhams, the Kardashians, and reality television. However, I have visited Football365 almost daily for over 20 years. Because of that long-standing loyalty, I feel compelled to speak up in defence of what the site once was, and to express my concern about what feels like a gradual slide toward a clickbait, Twitter-style hate culture.

So, to the editors, this is my final attempt to persuade you to change course. Please turn the ship around and steer away from the anonymous, troll-style hostility that seems to have become more prevalent of late.

It would genuinely make me very sad to have to ignore you.

Best regards,

Ian H