‘Pathetic, ungrateful’ Liverpool fans ‘thrown under a bus’ by Arne Slot

Liverpool fans are criticised for booing Trent Alexander-Arnold but they want to explain why they were justified.

Liverpool fans get a kicking for Trent boos

Small minded, parochial, exceptionalist, self-important, pathetic, ungrateful, a**eholes. You’ll never walk alone? Do me a favour. T-shirts for a racist, but at least half the stadium booing a club legend on, AND every touch thereafter. Disgusting, truly disgusting. Just when you thought it wasn’t possible to despise a fanbase any more, Liverpool fans outdo themselves. You’re better off out of it Trent, leave the myopic idiots to their precious club.

RHT/TS

…Petition to change the lyrics of you’ll never walk alone to the following:

You’ll never walk alone, unless you decide to go and work somewhere else.

Chris, NUFC

…I’m no fan of players going to Real Madrid, as I’ve often said. The Anfield rection to TAA coming was ridiculous though. Enjoy your time there, fella. Hang your head and have a think about yourself if you booed him.

Gary AVFC, Oxford

Blaming Arne Slot for Trent boos

I’m going to go out on a limb and guess there’ll be tons of mails about the booing.

I lay the blame for it on Slot, and to a lesser extent the club. One of Slot’s few mistakes.

Firstly, the club should have leant on Alexander-Arnold to delay announcing his departure until the season was over. What’s to gain? With the interviews and social media posts it feels like they tried to stage manage a hero’s goodbye. But you’re not entitled to one when you’ve wound down your contract to leave on a Bosman.

So Slot had the choice whether to play him. Before the match, when the subs were read out, Alexander-Arnold was booed. They knew it would be hostile but did it anyway.

It just puts everyone in an awkward position. The player must feel awful. His team mates too. But it’s a fresh wound for fans who feel betrayed. Why make them decide whether to clap or boo? Slot effectively threw them under the bus and invited criticism on the club. It also visibly rattled the players to the extent of conceding.

Is it really worth it for a player with no future at the club?

The atmosphere in the first half was amazing. Today should have been about making fun of Arsenal and Arteta, instead now we drew the game and have all this narrative to wade through. What about own goal.

Seamus

Not a fan of the booing but…

I’m really not into the Liverpool fans booing Trent. He’s given us 20 years of his life, won every major trophy. As a lifelong Liverpool fan myself I can’t imagine wanting to play for another club, especially when we’re now in the ascendancy. More especially wanting to play for that moral vacuum in Madrid.

However, his career trajectory is entirely up to him and we need to understand that a professional decision can’t be based on fandom. It does smart a bit that he purposely ran his contract down to suit their demands though.

A favourite player leaving is a very subjective feeling and if anyone tries to say ‘this is the only way that you as a supporter should feel about it’ then, kindly, fvck off.

So I would like this email to counteract the inevitable hate that’s coming because of that booing, no doubt cheerled by certain F365 writers and mailboxers.

That said, I don’t expect the nuance to filter through.

James Outram, Wirral

…I’m wouldn’t have booed Trent if I’d been at Anfield. I think though many aren’t getting (or are choosing to miss) the anger at him.

For most of us, it isn’t that he is going. We accept every player may move even though sometimes it is sad for fans when they do. We also know we are fickle (‘’sell Nunez and Diaz! Buy Isak!’’) and that the club doesn’t bat an eyelid letting lifelong Liverpool fans leave if they don’t make the grade.

It is how Trent has gone about it.

It is the hand to the ear and talking celebration (now very clearly aimed at the fans).

It is the signing a 4-year rather than 6-year deal.

It is the video of his agent (brother) sniggering away as we lost the League Cup final.

It the gaslighting at Leicester – don’t you think some fans might have thought that amazing reaction might have meant something rather than adding to the personal highlights reel/weird leaving video.

It is the announcing he’s leaving before the end of the season (so he can manoeuvre to play in a tournament for Real this season).

It is because he’s done it in a way that has deprived us of a mega fee and will cost us a fortune to replace. The voices saying ‘he didn’t cost you anything!’ don’t understand basic finance.

It is that egotistical video that for some reason the club shared during the season. Wait until after the parade! But see above. He wants out asap to play for a European rival.

It is the ‘’I’ll always support the club’’… what? Even when we play against you?

It is the being Vice Captain and hiding from the media for months. He’s only done scripted media since September.

It is the interviews saying he wanted to captain the club.

But mostly it is that he’s done this as we are still partying.

Of course, Trent will be feeling many different emotions about leaving as do most of those clapping and booing yesterday. We are all complex people.

He could have gone about it differently. He wants his cake (moving to Madrid) and to eat it too (to be celebrated).

I couldn’t help but note that as ever the Sky commentators couldn’t hear the tragedy chanting or poverty chanting but could hear the booing. They also managed not to hear an Arsenal player being booed with every touch.

So we end up in a world where Rio Ferdinand – a man not noted for his personal fidelity – is lecturing people who have defended Trent’s defending abilities for the best part of a decade on loyalty.

Anyway, if booing one of your own players is something that upsets Trent I would calmly suggest that Real Madrid might not be the best option.

Rob Marrs, Edinburgh

What else can we do?

Yes you got me. Your clickbait site (it didn’t used to be) got me. Your 16 conclusions and specifically the comments about Liverpool supporters got me. You got me to respond. And here’s why.

You point out that supporters are just screaming into the void. Yet when supporters actually take an action that will actually be noticed, in this case booing, you call it weird? Well what are supporters supposed to do? Many Liverpool supporters, including myself, are angry, frustrated, and yes hurt, that a player who we thought understood what it was to be connected to this club reminded us that we’re all a bunch of fools. Reminded us that at the end of the day everyone of these people is just in it for themselves.

And then when supporters have the chance to not just yell into the void, but to share their frustration we’re called weird. What else are we supposed to do? Just smile and say naw none of this matters? Well guess what if none of this matters, then everyone in this industry, from this website to the ex pro’s on tv are out of a job.

You can’t celebrate the passion that only comes from a real genuine emotional connection on one side, then call it weird because people feel hurt when that personal connection is broken on the other.

Mike Williams

Ranting about Man Utd

United currently sit 16th in the table. 16th! If just one if the promoted clubs had been any good, we’d have been in serious trouble of going down this season, no shadow of a doubt.

I’ve been a fan long enough to have experienced lean times at United, but even then, we were never as mind numbingly boring as this. We have played some of the most appalling, agricultural football I can ever remember us playing and everyone involved should be absolutely ashamed. Both on and off the pitch has been an absolute shambles but hey! We might be flirting with relegation and laying off hundreds of staff but we’re going to build a new shiny billion pound stadium we don’t need. WTAF?

For me, it makes absolutely no difference whatsoever if we win the Europa. Why anyone would want to watch the current 16th place team play the 17th place team of any league is beyond me. And the fact the winner gets to play in the “Champions” League is, like United’s season, an embarrassing farce.

Shove United, shove VAR, and shove systems based football…

Jimmy. (Sorry for the rant. I’m constantly getting ‘deactivated’ below the line and really needed to get this off my chest)

…Good to see Man Utd building for the future!

Thankfully that system of Rubin Amorim’s looks perfect for the Championship.

Richard, Manchester

Joke of the century

Man United and Tottenham are set to play in the Europa final match soon. Domestically, they are rotten to the core having just been clobbered by West Ham and Crystal Palace respectively.

If we remove the three relegated teams, then ManU and Tottenham are at the base of the Premier League. Yet, one of them will be the champion in Europe and directly qualify for Champions League, how pathetic is this? Europe has been robbed and England is not serious!

Carey (can’t believe what has happened to two of the big six) Yiembe, Mombasa

Ollie Ollie Ollie

A quick congrats to Ollie Watkins on becoming Villa’s highest PL goal scorer. It’s a sweet relief that Gabby Agbonlahor no longer holds that record from his 427* games, so thank you!

That late Man City goal a few weeks back looks like it’s really going to sting. Villa would be sat in 3rd now without it. (Written before the Sunday games). Mind you, I don’t think anyone saw Man City dropping points yesterday, so no doubt there’s a few more surprises to come.

Gary AVFC, Oxford (Obviously it isn’t 427, but it’s still not great)

On that Forest nonsense

Not content with being a ship-owner mafia thug and a notoriously belligerent gobshite with a worryingly soggy beard, Marinakis manages to wear the largest whitest T-shirt in existence while berating that nice man, like Demis Roussos in Lawrence of Arabia’s tent, outraged about his own self-disgust.

Craig Morrison, Athens

The Sunday Spread

I watched NEW-CHE, TOT-CRY and LIV-ARS. If you ask me, the fact that Chelsea were so much better after Nicolas Jackson’s cowardly sucker-shot on Sven Botman is not a coincidence. He’s just not a smart player. You lot at F365 are wrong about him.

Tonali’s goal was, of course, huge. But his later performance had a crack or two in it. Burn won MotM, and that seems about right. Cucurella had too good a match to have been diving like that near the end. I want to like him as a player – he’s got a good skill-set – but then I watch him play again.

The Anfield boos aimed at TAA were disappointing. I’m not gonna get all “Scousers are the worst,” because I’ve engaged with Toon supporters who crap on Sean bleeding Longstaff, a homegrown player and faithful servant. Every supporter set has its jackasses.

Decent match, though. I was disappointed for (and in) Mikel Merino, who may well have deserved two separate yellows on the play he got sent off for. I was sure that Odegaard shot would find the corner.

Merino’s suspension will exclude him from next week’s match hosting NUFC, along with Trossard (it appears) and the injured Joelinton, who will be a big miss against the Gunners in particular. I’m not saying the Mags are gonna win, but I’ll bet Arsenal aren’t all that eager for the visit.

Regarding Manchester United and Spurs: it’s simultaneously absurd and infuriating that one of them is going to win a European pot. I was appalled at Spurs’ utter futility against Palace. The table is the table, so I can’t claim that both clubs deserve to be relegated. But they ought to be, just on principle. Many congratulations to West Ham and Palace (and Soton).

Finally, it looks likely that Sunderland will win promotion. I can’t exactly hope the mackems win, but the idea of getting at least two Tyne-Wear derbies next season is honestly exciting.

Chris C, Toon Army DC