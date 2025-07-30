Luis Diaz has completed a £65m move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool, while a Premier League star has ‘made a decision’ on a potential switch to Anfield.

Liverpool have made a huge statement this summer as they have invested around £260m as this window’s biggest spenders to land Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman.

Arne Slot’s side remain in the market for further additions, but they are also focused on exits and it was confirmed on Wednesday morning that Diaz has completed a £65m move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The Reds have been lauded for agreeing to this ‘fantastic’ deal for Diaz and the winger has revealed his “goal” following his switch to Bayern Munich.

“I’m very happy, it means a lot to me to be part of FC Bayern – they’re one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Diaz said.

“I want to help my new team with my way of playing football and my character. My goal is to win every possible title, and that’s what we’ll work for every day as a team.”

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen added: “In Luis Díaz, we have succeeded in bringing in one of the best left wingers in the Premier League.

“He brings real player character from Liverpool to FC Bayern – he’s won silverware with every one of his clubs to date. As a team, we were able to work together to realise this transfer in a targeted manner and are delighted to have a top international who will give our team important impetus and also enrich the Bundesliga.

“We would like to thank Liverpool for what were fair and serious negotiations at all times.”

Regarding potential incomings, Liverpool’s priority is on signing Marc Guehi and Alexander Isak before this window closes.

A report from Football Insider claims Liverpool are well-placed to sign Guehi, who has ‘made a decision’ on his desired move.

Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be in the running for Guehi, but former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who ‘remains very well-connected within the game’, reckons his “heart is set” on Liverpool.

“Tottenham have been looking at Marc Guehi again. They want to sign a centre-back and he’s been on their list since they had that bid rejected in January, because Palace might be willing to let him go,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I think it’s going to be a difficult one to get done though, because Liverpool are the favourites.

“He wants to go to a top-level side where he’s got a chance to win things like the Premier League and Champions League on a consistent basis. So I’m told he’s got his heart set on a move to Liverpool, where he could go and do that.

“They’re definitely interested in him and I expect they’ll make another offer at some stage. If that doesn’t happen, though, I wouldn’t be overly shocked to see him stay at Palace for another season and wait to go to Liverpool on a free transfer.

“Even if Tottenham do come in for him, I expect he would prefer to wait it out and see what else comes.

“There’s always a bit of uncertainty about Tottenham, for me, and I think he wants to go somewhere he’s going to be stitched-on and he knows what he’s going to get. Liverpool are the one he wants, so I think Tottenham will have to look elsewhere.”