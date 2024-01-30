Liverpool: Favourite to replace Klopp will find it ‘very hard to turn down’ Reds with ‘agreement’ revealed

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso will find it “very hard” to snub replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

Alonso played for the Reds between 2004 and 2009 and has emerged as the favourite to replace Klopp, who will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

He played alongside Hamann in Liverpool’s famous Champions League final victory against AC Milan in 2005, scoring his side’s equaliser after being 3-0 down, his only goal in the competition that season.

Alonso is currently in charge of Bayer Leverkusen in Germany and is doing an incredible job.

Leverkusen are top of the Bundesliga with zero defeats in 19 games this term, which leaves them two points clear of Bayern Munich.

Not only are they getting results, but the German giants are playing some outstanding football, which has made Alonso the frontrunner for the Liverpool job in the summer.

Champions League qualification looks like a certainty for Leverkusen and Alonso might want to stay in Germany for that, but Hamann reckons returning to Liverpool will be too appealing to snub.

Hamann told The Stand with Eamon Dunphy podcast: “Well, the story coming out of Leverkusen, he extended his contract earlier in the season but I’m sure they’ve got an agreement so that if he wants to leave in the summer, he can go.

“As a football romantic, I would love to see him do another season at Leverkusen.

“But the problem might be, can they keep the team together? They’ve got some outstanding players and I think one or two will leave which obviously will harm their chances next season.

“I think if Liverpool come calling, I think it’s very hard to turn down, even though he follows in Klopp’s footsteps. But the thing is, sometimes the big clubs, they only come once.

“If somebody comes in in the summer and does well, the job might not be on offer for five or six years, or maybe nine years if they find another Klopp. So, I think if Liverpool come calling, I think he’ll take it.”

Alonso was asked about replacing Klopp at a press conference last week.

“I have huge respect and admiration for Jurgen,” he said. “I was very surprised. My focus is Leverkusen.

“At the moment I am really happy here. I still have a big motivation and I am very happy with the club and the team.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future. I don’t really care at the moment.”

