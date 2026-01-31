According to reports, Liverpool have ‘made a huge offer’ as they have emerged as the ‘favourites’ to sign Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga.

Liverpool spent over £400m on a significant squad overhaul in the summer, though this investment seems misguided in hindsight.

Most of their new additions have struggled following their moves to Anfield, while other key players have also underperformed as Arne Slot’s side have made a weak attempt at defending their Premier League title.

This means the Reds are likely to spend heavily on signings in the summer, with upgrades needed in several positions as they need a centre-back and a winger at a minimum.

Liverpool are also linked with potential signings in other signings, with Camavinga among those sporadically linked with a possible move to Anfield.

READ: Liverpool fans should ‘be careful’ as Arne Slot actually better than Xabi Alonso for two reasons



Earlier this month, a report claimed Liverpool are ‘ready to make a formal offer’ for Camavinga, who they targeted before his move to Real Madrid.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Liverpool have ‘made a huge offer’ for Camavinga as they have ‘positioned themselves as the favourites’ to sign him.

Real Madrid are said to be ready to ‘accept his sale’, with Liverpool’s reported offer said to be worth around 70 million euros (£60m).

The report claims:

‘The €70 million figure being discussed represents a very attractive sum for Real Madrid. It would allow them to cash in on a player who hasn’t reached the expected level and, at the same time, free up space in an area of ​​the pitch where competition is fierce.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Liverpool ‘reach Curtis Jones decision’ as he gives transfer ‘green light’ after ‘asking to leave’

* Salah future at Liverpool rests on Slot sack as Alonso view on star winger revealed ahead of ‘done deal’

* Liverpool: Alonso wants one free transfer and £205m double discard as arrival ‘practically a done deal’

They added: ‘For Camavinga, the option of moving to England is also appealing. The Premier League offers him a different environment, a more physical style of football, and a potentially more prominent role. Furthermore, Liverpool would allow him to compete in the Champions League and take on a central role in a project aiming to return to the top of European football.’

It has also been suggested that Liverpool could sign a new right-back, as they are currently without Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong.

However, Fabrizio Romano has explained why they are unlikely to sign Denzel Dumfries and/or Givairo Read.

Romano said: “After the injury to Conor Bradley, Liverpool explored the market again, including a check on Jeremie Frimpong, but there are still no concrete options.

“Today, Liverpool had a club-to-club conversation with Inter. There is a very good relationship between the clubs. Liverpool asked about the situation of Denzel Dumfries, including his injury status.

“The release clause of around €20 to 25m is not valid in January, only in the summer. Dumfries is expected to be out for a short period, around 10 to 20 days, but Liverpool have not sent any bid and have not started negotiations.

“My understanding is that Liverpool would only consider this opportunity on a loan basis due to the injury, but Inter do not want to do a loan deal. So at the moment, this was just a normal club-to-club conversation, nothing more.”

On Read, he added: “Many questions are coming about Givairo Read. Liverpool are informed on the player but are not in conversations because of his injury, which is more serious and longer than Dumfries’ situation,” Romano said.

“Because of this, Liverpool did not even inquire. Bayern and Manchester City remain interested in Read for the summer.”