It has been suggested that Liverpool ‘fear a shock exodus’ as head coach Arne Slot faces a “problem” heading into his second season at Anfield.

Slot has done a brilliant job since replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, as Liverpool are on course to win their 20th Premier League title this season.

Despite this, it has been claimed that there could be wholesale changes at Liverpool this summer and this could even be the case with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk set to pen contract extensions.

Upgrades are required in various positions as Slot has overly relied on Salah in attacking areas, while they could recruit new full-backs.

In a new article on Football Insider, it’s claimed ‘Liverpool fear a shock exodus’ this summer and former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown listed eight players who ‘could leave’ amid ‘whispers’ on Alisson Becker.

“I think Liverpool might have a problem on their hands,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Go through their team one by one – there have been whispers that Alisson might be moving on, I don’t know how true that is but it’s something I was told.

“Alexander-Arnold looks like he’s going to Real Madrid, they’ve got question marks about Konate, Van Dijk is 33 now, Robertson is struggling and likely to be replaced.

“Tsimikas has been the back-up but if they bring in a new left-back he’ll be pushed down the pecking order.

“The midfield, they’re looking to sign new players there because there isn’t a lot of depth.”

Regarding the attacking positions, Brown picked out three players who are “being spoken about potentially leaving”.

“But then up front and in the wide positions, there are even more questions,” Brown added.

“I think Salah will sign a new contract, and I think the same with Van Dijk, but that’s not signed and sealed yet so they’re still uncertain.

“Then you’ve got Diaz, Nunez and Jota who are all being spoken about potentially leaving. So you end up with probably seven or eight players in that Liverpool team with question marks over them going into the summer.

“Now, I’m not saying they’re all going to leave immediately, because they aren’t.

“But some will leave this summer, some will leave next summer, some of them are ageing, so you end up having to rebuild your squad over the space of two or three seasons.

“That’s an extremely difficult task and a huge one for any club or any manager to carry out, so it will certainly be something to keep an eye on.”