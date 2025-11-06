Liverpool are starting to think Ibrahima Konate will move to Real Madrid rather than renewing his deal at Anfield, according to reports.

Konate ended last season on a high as Arne Slot’s side won the Premier League title with the France international helping the Reds over the line.

The Liverpool centre-back has come in for a lot of criticism this season, especially during the Reds’ four-match losing streak in the Premier League, which ended when they beat Aston Villa 2-0 on Saturday.

Liverpool were moments away from signing Marc Guehi in the summer, to provide competition for Konate and Virgil van Dijk, but Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal on transfer deadline day.

Giovanni Leoni has since picked up a serious injury too and now Football Insider claim that Liverpool are ‘fearing the worst’ over Konate leaving to join Real Madrid.

The report adds that contract talks between the Reds and Konate remain ‘deadlocked’ as Real Madrid ‘remain interested in the defender’.

Football Insider continues: ‘However, as both the club and player continue to disagree over contract terms, the chances of an exit are growing by the day.

‘If Konate does depart next summer, the Reds will be desperate to bring in a long-term replacement.’

Mohamed Salah is another player who could leave next summer with rumours that Saudi Arabian clubs are aiming to do a deal for the Egpytian in 2026.

Liverpool are reluctant to let him go but former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown insists that Liverpool are weighing up options to replace him with Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh on their list.

Brown told Football Insider: “Liverpool are looking at a whole host of options.

“When you’ve got a player like Minteh, who is performing consistently and doing well for a team like Brighton, there’s always going to be interest in him.

“He’s built himself a strong reputation, and that always attracts interest from bigger clubs.

“Liverpool have been keeping an eye on his performances, because he plays in a position where they feel they may need to strengthen.

“The thing is, Brighton are likely to demand £100million or something close to that for him.

“It could be a long-term option, but it’s more short to medium-term if they’re looking for potential replacements for Salah, because he’s 33 now.

“He signed this new contract and everybody was very happy to keep him, and rightly so, but there have been a few concerns about his performances recently.

“I’m sure he will get back on track, but Liverpool will have to be working to find his replacement because at some stage they will need to make a move.”