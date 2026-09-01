Liverpool fend off Arsenal AND Real Madrid to seal deadline day signing

Liverpool have successfully fended off rival interest from Arsenal and Real Madrid, and the expectation is they’ll complete a deadline day signing worth £30m.

The biggest stories entering the final week of the window at Anfield regarded the winger positions. Bradley Barcola has signed, with the France international costing £106m plus £17m in add-ons.

The plug was pulled on Cody Gakpo’s transfer to Manchester City, with Liverpool unable to sign a suitable replacement in time.

With the winger positions now set in stone, the only two signings the Reds plan to make on deadline day regard younger stars.

A move to sign St. Etienne striker, Djylian N’Guessan, is fully agreed, as is a deal to land Genk goalkeeper, Lucca Brughmans.

And according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Liverpool have actually fended off interest from Arsenal and Real Madrid for the Brughmans coup.

Liverpool beat Arsenal, Real Madrid to goalkeeper phenom

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, explained: ‘TEAMtalk understands that both Arsenal and Real Madrid held talks over Brughmans, but Liverpool have succeeded in convincing him to join their project – with a clear pathway into their first-team seen as key to beating their rivals to his signature.

‘The teenager is viewed as a potential long-term successor to Alisson, although that pathway is not expected to open until 2027.’

Liverpool will have a decision to make if, as expected, Alisson departs when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

Do they entrust the starting spot to Giorgi Mamardashvili who hasn’t convinced during his Liverpool tenure so far, or do they bite the bullet and go straight to Brughmans, who’ll still only be 19 years old next summer.

In any case, what is clear is 6ft 7in Brughmans is widely regarded as one of European football’s hottest goalkeeping prospects.

And with Mamardashvili set to be retained as Alisson’s deputy this term despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Brughmans will spend the rest of the 2026/27 season loaned back to Genk.

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