Fenerbahce have started talks to bring Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez to Turkey on loan until the end of the season, according to reports.

The Reds splashed out £85m on the Uruguay international in the summer of 2022 from Benfica, a record transfer for the club, as Jurgen Klopp looked to add more goals to his side.

However, Nunez has had a mixed time at Anfield with 33 goals in 96 appearances in all competitions with 11 goals in 36 Premier League appearances last season.

Nunez, who has been linked with Barcelona, did come up with a Premier League goal contribution every 108 minutes last term but he was guilty of missing a number of gilt-edged chances as Liverpool fell away in the title race.

And now reports in Turkey have claimed that new Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is eyeing the ‘transfer of the year’ in Nunez with the Turkish side ‘carrying out its transfer operations in great secrecy’.

Fenerbahce have ‘made a transfer offer to the player of Jorge Mendes, who is the manager of Jose Mourinho’ as the Turkish giants look ‘for a centre forward to replace Michy Batshuayi’.

They have ‘started negotiations’ over a potential transfer for the Liverpool striker as they look to add him ‘to their squad on loan’ for the season.

There have been strong rumours linking Liverpool with Italy international Riccardo Calafiori over the last couple of weeks and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Bologna expect Premier League clubs to bid for the centre-back over the summer.

“He’s a player who already gave the green light to a potential move in this case to Juventus,” Romano said recently.

“In February/March, Calafiori already said ‘yes’ to Juventus. The manager of Bologna, Thiago Motta, joined Juventus. So Calafiori could be the perfect opportunity but between Bologna and Juventus, because of the Motta case, their relationship is not that easy – they won’t make Juventus’ life easy in negotiations for Riccardo Calafiori.

“This is why Bologna expect Premier League clubs to enter the race for Calafiori. So, Arsenal have an interest. It’s not a negotiation but interest is there. Also Chelsea wants to bring in one more talented player in the defensive positions – so could be a left-back or centre-back, but left-footed. Riccardo Calafiori is one of the most talented around.

“So keep an eye on these two clubs. Chelsea and Arsenal. But still an open race with Juventus having the green light with the player but still waiting to find a way with Bologna.”