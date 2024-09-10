Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed what he thinks is needed to ensure Trent Alexander-Arnold can thrive in midfield for Liverpool.

During Jurgen Klopp’s farewell season, Alexander-Arnold’s role for Liverpool changed as he was used as an inverted right-back.

The 25-year-old moved centrally when Liverpool were in position so he could dictate play and create opportunities from the middle of the pitch.

At Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate went a step further as he started Alexander-Arnold in midfield, but he swiftly dropped out of England’s starting XI after it became clear that this experiment had failed.

Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool is in doubt as his contract is due to expire at the end of this season, but he has impressed for his boyhood club at the start of this campaign.

The Englishman also started for his country on Saturday as Lee Carsley’s side beat the Republic of Ireland 2-0 in a Nations League group match.

Following this match, Ferdinand has warned Liverpool against using Alexander-Arnold in midfield unless head coach Arne Slot makes two changes.

“I think there’s two things that really have to be closely looked at and addressed with Trent if you’re going to start him in midfield. One of them – like Jody [Morris] just touched on – you need runners,” Ferdinand said.

“It’s pointless having him move into midfield if there’s no runners or good movement penetrating the opposition’s back lines – because he’s the one that can play that balls like we saw against Ireland. And the other thing is, coach him or sort the system out so that he does not receive the ball with his back to play.

“That is the biggest problem in his game at that position. If he goes into the ball with his back to play… that’s alien to me and I was actually someone who people said was comfortable with the ball. But going to the ball and not knowing what’s behind you – the angles that he needs to come on the ball like someone like [Sergio] Busquets or Toni Kroos.

“The way they come onto the ball, they drop into the little half-positions where they’re getting it side on, one touch and they see the game.”

After it was claimed Alexander-Arnold was poor at this during Euro 2024, Ferdinand responded: “Yeah, that’s down to him but also that’s down to coaching.

“Like, there’s things like fundamentals that are non-negotiable. Don’t go straight onto the ball – that’ll be in your head then so you don’t. And this is coaching.

“Whether that was relayed to him, or he didn’t understand it. But those are the two things I would be looking at if I was coaching him in that framework.”