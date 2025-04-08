Liverpool are the preferred transfer destination for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds have had a brilliant season in the Premier League with their 3-2 loss against Fulham over the weekend meaning they are still 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

It would take a huge collapse from Liverpool to allow Arsenal back into the title race from here and winning the title would help the Reds attract some of the best players in world football.

However, it looks like some of their current players could depart after achieving huge success at the club with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all out of contract in the summer.

Alexander-Arnold looks set to join Real Madrid but there has been little in the way of concrete updates on Van Dijk or Salah as speculation continues to build.

And now reports in Spain claim that Barcelona midfielder Fermin has ‘rejected’ La Liga giants Atletico Madrid as he ‘prefers’ a move to Liverpool.

The Spain international is ‘among the players considering leaving Barça in the summer if things don’t change’ as he’s unhappy at his playing time despite the team’s success this season.

There is interest in the midfielder from clubs all over Europe but Atletico Madrid have emerged as one of the most keen on the 21-year-old in recent weeks.

However, the report adds that ‘Fermin isn’t entirely convinced about a move to Atleti, and a new possibility has emerged that does seem to appeal to him considerably.’

The report continues:

‘Because Liverpool have already contacted Fermín’s agents to say they are interested in signing him, and could make a significant bid for his signature. ‘Money is not an issue for the Reds, who could pay Barça more than 50 million euros.’

After their defeat to Fulham, Liverpool captain Van Dijk insists the “job is not done” in the title race and urged his team-mates to be better in the remaining seven matches of the season.

Van Dijk said: “It was not acceptable as a team. It was a poor day at the office for all of us. I think they were individual moments that should have been dealt with better.

“In games, these moments can happen but if you let them back in, they obviously scored three goals and we were on the back foot.

“No-one can ever be perfect and we were sloppy and we got punished quickly and, like I said, then it’s a difficult battle to play. We still had the belief, still had opportunities but, based on the first half, you can’t argue with the result.

“We all know as players [that nothing is won yet], I’ve mentioned it every week. But what is important is that there’s seven games left and on to West Ham next Sunday, we have to go all in at home, as a team, as players with the fans and to get the three points.

“We will be training quite a lot and we are in a very good position but games like this, especially in the first half, show the job is not done and I’ve been saying it every week.

“That’s definitely the mentality in our group that the job is not done.”