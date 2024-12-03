Feyenoord star David Hancko has revealed that he had “contact” with Liverpool head coach Arne Slot about a move to the Premier League giants in the summer.

Slot left Feyenoord to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in the summer and has done a sensational job since taking over at Anfield.

Under Slot, Liverpool have won 18 games of their 20 games across all competitions this season as they sit top of the Premier League and Champions League.

The Dutch head coach’s start to life at Liverpool is especially impressive considering the Premier League giants were not busy in the summer transfer market.

Italy international Federico Chiesa was their only summer signing after they missed out on top target Martin Zubimendi, who decided to stay at boyhood club Real Sociedad.

Liverpool were also linked with several centre-backs as they could do with acquiring a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who has entered the final year of his contract.

26-year-old Hancko – who can also play at left-back – has been linked with Liverpool. In January, his agent – Branislav Jasurek – confirmed the Reds and PSG were “in contact” with Feyenoord over the signing.

“As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs, but also with others who are looking into David’s situation,” Jasurek said.

“I estimate that it is 80-90 per cent likely that David will stay in Rotterdam [this month] because Feyenoord is fighting for [a place in] the Champions League.

“The people at Feyenoord know that David Hancko will be sold but it is better [to sell him] in the summer than now.”

“It will have to be one of the big clubs. We believe that he will choose the best option from a sporting perspective, similar to his transfer from Sparta Prague to Feyenoord [in 2022].

“He chose that step over other, more financially attractive offers. If he does transfer, that would be great because it means he will go to a bigger club. But even if he doesn’t transfer, I think David will be happy to stay in Rotterdam.”

Interestingly, Hancko has now revealed a couple of reasons why a move to Liverpool did not go through in the summer.

“I was in contact with the coach, but he immediately told me that it was not possible,” Hancko said.

“Liverpool have a certain transfer philosophy. Age was one issue, the other was price. Both factors were negative for me.”