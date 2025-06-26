Marc Guehi has a major ‘concern’ over joining Liverpool from Crystal Palace this summer and could instead “run across London” in a huge blow for the Reds.

Liverpool have already made great strides in the transfer market, with Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz moving from Bayer Leverkusen for £29m and £116m respectively, while Milos Kerkez is expected to be imminently announced as the club’s new left-back after he flew to Merseyside for a medical on Tuesday to complete his £40m move from Bournemouth.

They’re also in the market for a striker and David Ornstein has told them what’s required to “start a conversation” with Newcastle over the transfer of top target Alexander Isak, while they’re also in need of at least one new centre-back after Jarell Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen, and possibly two given ‘fears’ over Ibrahima Konate’s future amid a contract stalemate and interest from Real Madrid.

Self-professed ‘transfer insider’ Valentin Furlan claimed earlier this week that the Reds were close to agreeing personal terms with Guehi and may even be able to land him in a cut-price deal.

He wrote on X: ‘Internal consensus at Crystal Palace the club might have to accept a £45M bid for Marc Guéhi, per me and @RudyGaletti. Palace no longer expects to pass the £60M mark, as previously stated, due to his contract situation. Liverpool near verbal agreement on personal, as told.’

But Football Insider have now revealed that the 24-year-old has major ‘concerns’ over a move to Anfield – namely the fact that he would likely be behind Virgil van Dijk and Konate in the pecking order given they have formed a title-winning partnership.

The report states:

‘The England international will weigh up the move carefully with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order at Anfield – at least at first. ‘Guehi is keen to play regularly at any potential new club ahead of the World Cup in North America next year and would have to back himself to become first choice if he decides to join Liverpool. ‘The ex-Chelsea centre-back is in control and could run down his contract at Palace to open up the option of a free transfer switch to Real Madrid or Barcelona.’

The BBC’s Sami Mokbel claims Guehi could instead “run across London” to join Arsenal, but would face the same issue of being third choice, with the partnership between Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba sure to keep him out of the first XI for the time being.

Mokbel said on the Latte Firm podcast: “Marc Guehi is a player they have looked at and they are definitely interested in.

“Of Course, if Arsenal came to him with a proposal to say ‘you’re going to be one of our starting centre-backs’, then he would run across London to do that deal. I’m sure he would.

“But, the problem Arsenal are going to face in signing a centre-back this summer is convincing them to be number three, the third-choice.”