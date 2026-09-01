According to reports, Crystal Palace are ‘set to sign’ a new winger, but Liverpool have now ruled out a move for Ismaila Sarr in this window.

Earlier this week, Liverpool finally completed a deal with PSG to sign top target Bradley Barcola for around £106m plus add-ons.

Barcola was Liverpool’s fourth summer signing after Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo and Victor Munoz, though they have been linked with several more potential arrivals in the past couple of days.

And on deadline day, Liverpool confirmed the arrival of their fifth summer signing, with goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans joining from KRC Genk for around £30m. They have also confirmed that he has penned a long-term contract and will return to Genk on loan for the remainder of this season.

Liverpool are also linked with more youngsters, while it has been reported that they could sign another winger after Barcola, though it has also been stated that this was largely dependent on Cody Gakpo’s future.

READ: Mudryk, Tosin, Alvarez, MGW among 10 Premier League transfers that could go through on deadline day

And on Monday, it emerged that a final decision has been made for Gakpo to remain at Liverpool amid interest from Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite this, Liverpool are still arguably short of options on the flanks, and they have reportedly made a couple of bids for Sarr in recent weeks.

Liverpool supporters may have been given hope that a deadline day deal is possible by Crystal Palace pushing for a couple of wingers.

At the time of writing, Crystal Palace are still trying to beat Sunderland to sign Lyon’s Malick Fofana, while reporter Ben Jacobs has stated that they are ‘set to sign’ Midtjylland star Dario Osorio.

Jacobs said on X: ‘BREAKING: Darío Osorio set to sign for Crystal Palace from Midtjylland.

‘The transfer is a loan with a €26m+€4m obligation to buy. €2m loan fee. Midtjylland to retain a sell-on. Only final details remain.

‘Record sale in Danish football once the obligation is paid.’

READ MORE: Liverpool set for deadline day ‘madness’ as £80m ‘overpay’ backed over ‘panic buy’

Final decision on Liverpool signing Ismaila Sarr revealed

Despite this, journalist Sacha Tavolieri has stated that Liverpool’s move for Sarr is considered ‘off’.

Tavolieri said on X: ‘I’m told Ismaïla Sarr deal to Liverpool is now getting cold, also described as « off » by the parties inside the deal. Crystal Palace didn’t want to let the Senegalese leave.’

And talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook stated on Tuesday afternoon that the Reds will not sign another winger this summer.

Crook explained: “Interestingly, I’ve been speaking to people at Liverpool this morning and they tell me their business is done in terms of incomings in this window.

“I think Liverpool fans on deadline day might be a bit disappointed with the lack of numbers they’ve recruited this summer.

“They haven’t replaced Mohamed Salah on that right-hand side.”

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