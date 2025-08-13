Liverpool make final Konate transfer decision as Reds close in on two new signings

Liverpool have made their final decision on whether to sell Ibrahima Konate this summer as they close in on two new faces, according to reports.

The Reds have had one of the best transfer windows in the Premier League after winning the Premier League title at a canter last season.

Arne Slot has the full backing of the Liverpool board after success in his first campaign, with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez the headline additions this summer.

Liverpool have also had to sell with Darwin Nunez joining Al-Hilal and Luis Diaz leaving for Bayern Munich, while Konate has also been linked with a move away.

Konate is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and there have been some rumours that he could leave for Real Madrid this summer or on a free transfer in a year.

And, after it was revealed that Liverpool are looking to sign two new centre-backs before the September 1 transfer deadline, speculation was again rife that it could spell the end for Konate – but those links have now been put to bed.

READ: Isak goes Full Kane in Liverpool transfer saga, and you never go Full Kane

The Daily Mirror insists that Liverpool are sure that they won’t sell Konate this summer even if they land both Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Parma’s Giovanni Leoni.

The Mirror wrote: ‘Liverpool have no plans to sell Ibrahima Konate even if they are successful in bringing in TWO new central defenders – with a deal for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi close.’

The newspaper added: ‘Liverpool could look to cash in this summer – much like Palace believe they have little alternative when it comes to Guehi – but that is not the plan at Anfield.’

On speculation surrounding Konate, Slot recently said: “For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it’s a problem for us unfortunately. We’ll just have to see what happens. But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mediawatch: New Alexander Isak transfer timeline hint dropped as Man Utd land ‘glamour’ cup tie

👉 Alexander Isak best available striker as Liverpool consider second bid for Newcastle rebel

👉 Wirtz, Gyokeres, Mbeumo: Top 10 Premier League signings of the 2025 summer transfer window

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes admits that he’s been impressed by Liverpool’s business in the summer transfer market so far.

Scholes said on The Overlap: “When you win the league, a lot of teams relax, but when we [Manchester United] won the league, we go again. We buy our Rio Ferdinands, Wayne Rooneys, your Bebatovs, and you bring more quality. Liverpool have done that.

“I agree [with Jamie Carragher] though that the planning seems weird to me, what they’ve done with Ekitike. They didn’t spend anything last summer though, so there is that money there. T

“The ambition now is to be the best in Europe, and if you bring [Alexander] Isak into it, who is the best centre forward in the world at this point – you (Carragher) say as a Liverpool fan you’d feel uncomfortable spending £120 million for him, as a United fan, I’d spend £150 million on him.”