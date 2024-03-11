Liverpool draw up ‘final list’ to take over from Klopp if they fail to land Alonso

Liverpool have drawn up their ‘final list’ of potential new managers if they miss out on top target Xabi Alonso, according to reports.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced earlier this year that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Still unclear whether Xabi Alonso wants to join Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso has emerged as the favourite with the bookmakers to take over at Anfield, while numerous other names have been floated.

Alonso has guided Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga in impressive fashion with the unbeaten Germans currently ten points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich.

There have been contrasting reports over the last few weeks with one claiming Liverpool are his ‘clear preference’ while another insisted that the Spaniard wants to move to Bayern Munich over the Reds.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Liverpool have got their ‘final list’ of candidates to replace Klopp in case Alonso decides to snub their interest.

Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim are the three alternatives to Alonso this summer.

Liverpool ‘still remain hopeful of securing the services of’ Alonso in the summer but the Spanish website’s sources ‘suggest that Alonso prefers to join Bayern Munich rather than return to Anfield’.

Another Spanish publication, Nacional, insist that Liverpool are promising to attempt to sign Leny Yoro – who has been heavily linked with Manchester United – from Lille with the young centre-back Alonso’s ‘number one request’ as the Reds try to tempt him back to Anfield.

‘No chance’ Jurgen Klopp not speaking to Germany

There have been rumours that Klopp could go into management again with the Germany national team but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has rejected that he is talking to the German FA and touched on a number of Liverpool subjects.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “It was a fantastic game between Liverpool and Manchester City, as expected. Obviously a lot of people are saying the draw is a good result for Arsenal, but I still believe title race will see all three teams involved until the final games.

“This looks like being an insane race, with just one point separating the top three. Credit to Liverpool, who were fantastic even with many players out, but also Man City were able to resist in a difficult game at Anfield. As for Arsenal, they showed good character to win the game late on against Brentford, and I expect them to be there.

“We inevitably keep hearing more speculation about Jurgen Klopp’s future after he leaves Liverpool this summer, with some rumours about the German national team job for 2026. The only thing I know for sure right now is that Klopp is not intending to speak to any club or national team now – no chance.

“Germany have Julian Nagelsmann now, a top coach, so their full focus on the Euros and we will see after that. But for sure Klopp won’t negotiate anything now or this summer, no way.

“I can also guarantee no decision has been made on Fabio Carvalho’s future, and talks have not even started. Hull are super happy with the player since signing him on loan, but I’m sure this is not something you decide now; also Liverpool are still waiting for new director, new manager…so there are too many factors before deciding on the player’s future, it will take time.”