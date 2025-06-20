Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen are at the ‘final stages of negotiations’ over the transfer of Jarell Quansah according to Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed the transfer domino the move could bring about.

The Reds have already signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for £29m and are expected to imminently announce the signing of Florian Wirtz from the Bundesliga side for a total fee of 135 million euros (£116m) including add-ons, having haggled them down from their initial asking price of €150m [£127m].

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Wirtz’s wages will “fit into Liverpool’s structure” despite previous reports of an inflated salary.

Romano wrote on X: ‘His salary will be in the region of £200,000 per week plus bonuses.

‘Reports of higher salary are not confirmed as it will fit Liverpool’s current structure.’

Wirtz’s parents are set for a significant payday according to BILD as they act as the German international’s agents – they’re due €10m [£8.5m] as a result of his transfer.

And a report on Thursday revealed Liverpool are locked in negotiations with Leverkusen once again as the German side are interested in bringing Jarell Quansah to the club.

Quansah started last season as Virgil van Dijk’s centre-back partner but lasted just 45 minutes before being replaced by Ibrahima Konate, who then kept him out of the side for the vast majority of the campaign.

Reports have suggested Quansah – who signed a new five-year deal with the Reds in October – is open to an exit from Anfield, with Newcastle among his suitors, but Leverkusen’s interest was documented when Liverpool first moved for Wirtz and they remain keen on the 22-year-old.

The report claimed ‘active negotiations are ongoing but the deal would be a separate one from Florian Wirtz, if it is completed’.

New Leverkusen boss Erik ten Hag is said to be ‘looking to reinforce their backline with young, technically gifted players’ and Quansah has ‘caught their attention’.

And transfer expert Romano has claimed ‘Quansah has said yes’ to the move and the two clubs are at the ‘final stages’ of talks.

He wrote on X: ‘Jarell Quansah deal can be agreed in the next 24/48h as Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool are at final stages of negotiations. Quansah already said yes; understand final fee can be around £30m plus £5m add-ons.’

Romano later added that Liverpool will ‘activate centre-back options’, leading to a possible transfer domino involving Crystal Palace.

He added: ‘As soon as Jarell Quansah deal is completed (very soon), Liverpool will activate centre backs options. Marc Guehi, on the shortlist for months and appreciated by Liverpool as well as more Premier League clubs. Diomandé can be his replacement at Crystal Palace.’