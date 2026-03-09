Liverpool finalise transfer plans as ‘trusted source’ reveals £131m double deal after Romano update

Nicolo Barella and Morgan Gibbs-White could arrive at Liverpool in the summer.

Liverpool are looking to have a ‘full reset’ in midfield over the summer as the Reds confirm their plans for the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Things haven’t gone to plan for Liverpool so far this season after great things were expected from their spend of over £400m in the summer transfer market.

Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike were among the players who joined in the summer transfer window but the new Liverpool signings have largely failed to improve Arne Slot’s side, who are currently sixth in the Premier League.

Midfield was one of the strongest areas of Slot’s team last season as they won the Premier League title but players like Alexis Mac Allister have been underperforming this term.

And now a report from a reliable account on X ‘made up of five elite reporters’ insists that Liverpool are looking to overhaul their midfield in the summer.

A ‘trusted source’ has told them that Liverpool are looking to bring in Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella and Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White.

The account wrote: ‘Liverpool making moves to sign 1. Nicolò Barella 2. Morgan Gibbs-White. The news above from trusted source from Liverpool. The club wants to have full reset in midfield.’

Inter Milan would demand around €70m (£61m) for Barella in the summer, while there are claims Nottingham Forest would want around £70m for Gibbs-White – but that price could be lowered if they are relegated.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Liverpool will be concentrating a lot of their efforts on signing wingers with the future of Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo up in the air.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Liverpool, I think it’s going to be a busy summer for wingers. It’s very clear that Liverpool need to reinforce their wingers – the situation with Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo. I think in general, Liverpool need to add something fresh in that position.

“But at the moment, on Michael Olise, it’s a similar situation to Vitinha and Real Madrid. You can appreciate the player, he is one of the best in the world in his position, but Bayern have no intention at all to let him go.

“Bayern are very happy with Olise and Bayern don’t even want to negotiate.

“Liverpool appreciate Olise, yes for sure, but who doesn’t appreciate Olise? At the moment, that’s the story.

“Bayern are very happy with the boy, there is no release clause in his contract now, and so the situation remains under control for Bayern. I think the realistic targets for Liverpool will be others.”