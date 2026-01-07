Liverpool ‘finalising’ big offer PSG attacker amid one player’s ‘imminent departure’ at Anfield

Liverpool are preparing to make a huge offer for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Bradley Barcola as they look for a replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to reports.

The Reds have had a poor season to date with Arne Slot’s title holders currently 14 points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal in a disappointing defence of their crown.

Liverpool had turned a corner recently with four wins in a row in all competitions but back-to-back draws against Leeds and Fulham have seen progress stall.

After Alexander Isak was seriously injured in December, there were rumours that Liverpool could now enter the January market for a couple of new signings.

In December, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted that he was “keeping the door open” to Liverpool signings with the Reds putting some “calls” in over a potential incomings.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “We will see how Alexander Isak injury impacts the market. My information is that Liverpool made some calls in terms of opportunities, like in November I told you about Semenyo. Now in this month they started calling for other players to understand some potential opportunities.

“So, I would keep the door open for Liverpool movements in the January transfer window. We will try to understand the positions, the injuries and recovery times will also help to understand what Liverpool will decide to do. But I think there is a chance we will have a Liverpool ‘Here We Go’ in the January transfer window.”

Salah hit out at Liverpool and Slot in early December after he found himself on the bench in consecutive matches and there are now rumours he will definitely leave in the summer.

One name that keeps coming up as a potential replacement for Salah is Barcola with PSG insider and L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi insisting the France international will be a “real topic” in the summer.

Tanzi told ICI: “I think that Barcola will be a real topic next summer – to leave Paris Saint-Germain.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Liverpool are ‘finalising a €100 million offer to convince PSG’ to sell Barcola as the Reds want the Frenchman to ‘spearhead its ambitious squad overhaul’.

For his part, Barcola ‘wants to prove himself in the Premier League’ as Liverpool prepare for the ‘imminent departure’ of Salah ‘driven by a strained relationship’ with Slot.

The Liverpool board ‘will spare no expense to regain lost competitiveness’ and ‘the €100 million figure could change the course of negotiations’ as Nasser Al-Khelaifi ‘doesn’t usually make it easy for his stars to leave’ PSG.

The report adds: ‘The player is very keen on joining Anfield, attracted by the direct style of play that has historically defined the British team.’