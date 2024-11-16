Liverpool find top Van Dijk replacement on defender’s own advice, with Slot already a fan

Liverpool are reportedly looking for cover for Virgil van Dijk, who could soon leave the club, and the defender himself has suggested Ajax man Jorrel Hato, who Arne Slot is already a fan of.

Liverpool will see Van Dijk leave at the end of the season if his contract is not renewed. The Reds icon is one of three major stars set to leave Anfield, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have reported that the centre-back’s extension is close, but reports suggest Liverpool want to improve their backline anyway.

As per Rousing the Kop, bolstering the defence is an important topic for the Reds, and they have identified Ajax’s Hato as a long-term option to do so.

It is believed that the signing would help in the task of replacing Van Dijk, and the Dutchman himself is said to have offered advice about a new signing.

After consultations with him as well as manager Slot, Hato is now said to be a top transfer target for 2025 at Liverpool. Personal knowledge from the Netherlands is said to have aided the interest of both Reds men.

Hato is said to be ‘very high’ on the club’s list of defenders, due to the fact he can play as a left-back as well as he can play at centre-back, meaning he could also replace Andy Robertson.

Though it is believed that Hato will develop into one of the best centre-backs in the world, having already played three times for the Netherlands’ national team at 18 years of age, and that’s where he’s likely to be utilised at Anfield.

It’s unclear what fee he would command, but Liverpool’s interest is genuine and they will seemingly push hard for Hato when they decide the time is right to go after him, be that in January or the summer.

